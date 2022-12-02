Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina Kaif gives ‘very specific feedback’ on his dancing, calls her 'spectacular' dancer

Vicky Kaushal, who will soon be seen in Govinda Naam Mera, revealed that Katrina Kaif gives him ‘specific feedback’, when it comes to dancing. In a new interview, Vicky said Katrina guides him after he shows her his rehearsal videos. Katrina and Vicky married last year, and will be celebrating their first anniversary on December 9. Also read: Vicky Kaushal hugs Shehnaaz Gill as paps call her 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif', he says in response ‘yeh India ki…’

Vicky also called Katrina a ‘spectacular dancer’ and added she has ‘a lot of knowledge about dancing’ in films. Vicky Kaushal said that Katrina has always given him a lot of input, when it comes to dancing. The actor was seen giving an electrifying dance performance in the recently-released song Bijli from Govinda Naam Mera.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Vicky was asked if he discusses his films with Katrina, and if she gives him tips on dancing. He said, “Of course, whenever I would rehearse, I’d go back home and show her the video of the rehearsal. Actually she comes up with… she’s not like, ‘yeh acchha hai, yeh buraa hai (this is good, this is bad)'. She’s a spectacular dancer and she also has a lot of knowledge about dancing in cinema so she has very specific feedback to give.”

Explaining Katrina’s ‘constructive feedback’, Vicky further said, “She knows how it comes across to camera, what to do and not to do. So, I’d take a lot of guidance from her and she’d actually help me a lot. She gives very constructive feedback, ask me to put strength in it, take your chin up… She knows a lot about lighting… I regularly show her my rehearsal videos and she’s given me a lot of input, that always happens.”

After the release of his upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky will be seen in Sam Bahadur, based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The movie will be released in December 2023.

