Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office day 11 collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor film crosses 100 cr

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, has crossed ₹100 crore nett at the domestic box office. The quirky romcom is directed by Luv Ranjan and has attained the feat in 11 days of its release. It is both Ranbir and Shraddha's sixth film to cross the ₹100 crore mark in India. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor says he has no ego, is first to say sorry to Alia: 'When a couple fights sometimes...'

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor came together for the first time in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the news, film trade analyst Joginder Tuteja tweeted on Sunday, “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has entered the ₹100 Crore Club. Accomplishes the feat in 11 days. This is also Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s sixth ₹100 crores film each. Do you know which are their other five?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the worldwide box office, the film has already crossed ₹122 crore. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is produced by Luv Films and Ankur Garg and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. The movie also features Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and stand-up artist Anubhav Singh Bassi.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor came together for the first time in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is Ranbir's second consecutive hit after his last blockbuster Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva, which went on to be the highest grossing Bollywood film of 2022. It collected ₹257 crore at the domestic box office. Besides the two films, Ranbir has four more over ₹100 crore films including Sanju, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Barfi. He recently wrapped up shooting for Animal, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Before this, Shraddha too has delivered five over ₹100 crore films including Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho and Chhichhore. Last year, Shraddha was seen in Bhediya, opposite Varun Dhawan, but it failed to reach the mark. She will now be working on Stree 2.

Shraddha found her role in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar ‘refreshing’. She told PTI in an interview, “It's such a different character from what I've played in Aashiqui 2 and other films after that. She is a girl who is more in charge, she is on the front foot and is confident. For me, it was refreshing to play a character who says what she feels. She is a girl-next-door with some 'tadka (spice)'. It was a first for me.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON