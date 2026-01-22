Tu Yaa Main trailer: Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav get trapped with a bloodthirsty crocodile, fight to survive. Watch
Tu Yaa Main trailer: It begins with a nod to Khoon Bhari Maang. Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gaurav feature as content creators. Watch here.
Tu Yaa Main trailer: The trailer of Bejoy Nambiar’s upcoming film Tu Yaa Main was unveiled on Thursday. Taking to its YouTube channel, Colour Yellow posted the over three-minute-long trailer featuring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav.
The video begins with a nod to Khoon Bhari Maang. In the trailer video of the survival thriller, Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh feature as two content creators. While Shanaya is Miss Vanity, Adarsh is ‘A’, a confident creator from Nalasopara. It takes audiences into the world of two content creators from completely different backgrounds who come together for a collaboration driven by curiosity, clout and chemistry.
Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav's characters try to escape from a crocodile
What starts as fun collabs and daring adventures quickly takes a dark turn, as the duo end up trapped in an empty swimming pool, stained in blood and facing a bloodthirsty crocodile that won’t back down. They fight for survival as they come face to face with the crocodile.
The video shows Adarsh and Shanaya's characters breaking glasses, walking through neck-deep tunnels as they try to escape from the trapped pool. A part of the trailer also shows Shanaya writhing in pain as the crocodile pulls her away. The trailer ends with the crocodile grabbing and pulling a body inside the forest.
How internet has reacted to the trailer
A fan said, “This is going to be so good. Something unexpected, especially from Shanaya Kapoor." A person wrote, “Twist is that crocodile is blind.... Who attacks only on sound.” A comment read, “Her acting is good, seems worth watching in the theatre.” “Very, very intense, will surely be good,” a social media user commented.
About Tu Yaa Main
Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow, along with Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited. Rooted in the creator-driven culture, the film offers a fresh, youthful take on love and survival. It is set for release on February 13. As per a press release, the film has been shot in Bangkok.
