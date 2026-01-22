Tu Yaa Main trailer: Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav get trapped with a bloodthirsty crocodile, fight to survive. Watch

What starts as fun collabs and daring adventures quickly takes a dark turn, as the duo end up trapped in an empty swimming pool, stained in blood and facing a bloodthirsty crocodile that won’t back down. They fight for survival as they come face to face with the crocodile.

The video begins with a nod to Khoon Bhari Maang. In the trailer video of the survival thriller, Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh feature as two content creators. While Shanaya is Miss Vanity, Adarsh is ‘A’, a confident creator from Nalasopara. It takes audiences into the world of two content creators from completely different backgrounds who come together for a collaboration driven by curiosity, clout and chemistry.

Tu Yaa Main trailer: The trailer of Bejoy Nambiar’s upcoming film Tu Yaa Main was unveiled on Thursday. Taking to its YouTube channel, Colour Yellow posted the over three-minute-long trailer featuring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav .

The video shows Adarsh and Shanaya's characters breaking glasses, walking through neck-deep tunnels as they try to escape from the trapped pool. A part of the trailer also shows Shanaya writhing in pain as the crocodile pulls her away. The trailer ends with the crocodile grabbing and pulling a body inside the forest.

How internet has reacted to the trailer A fan said, “This is going to be so good. Something unexpected, especially from Shanaya Kapoor." A person wrote, “Twist is that crocodile is blind.... Who attacks only on sound.” A comment read, “Her acting is good, seems worth watching in the theatre.” “Very, very intense, will surely be good,” a social media user commented.