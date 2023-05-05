Turkish actor Burak Deniz meets Anil Kapoor on his 1st India visit, vibes to Hindi songs in car. Watch

Turkish actor Burak Deniz was spotted at Mumbai airport on Thursday. Hours later, the actor, who is known for shows such as Don’t Leave and The Ignorant Angels, attended an event with actors Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aditya Roy Kapur. Videos of them greeting each other and posing for photos at the event held on Thursday in Mumbai were shared on paparazzi and fan pages. Also read: Aamir Khan meets Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan as he shoots for Laal Singh Chaddha

Burak Deniz with Anil Kapoor in Mumbai; the Turkish actor poses with a hotel personnel.

Burak Deniz made his first visit to India to be a part of the 23rd edition of FICCI Frames, which was organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry. In a video shared on Instagram by a paparazzo, Burak shook hands with veteran actor Anil Kapoor as the two met on stage during the event. Burak also greeted Aditya in the clip before meeting fans and posing for photos with them. He wore an all-white look for the event – white shirt paired with white trousers and white sneakers.

Sharing a picture of him hugging Anil Kapoor, Burak took to Instagram Stories and wrote, " Thank you (smiley emoji)." The actor also documented his Mumbai trip in a series of videos and photos that he shared on Instagram Stories. He dropped a video of him listening to Aamir Khan and Salman Khan's famous song Ye Raat Aur Ye Doori from their cult film Andaz Apna Apna as he commuted in a car.

The actor not just gave a glimpse of Mumbai traffic but also of his white shirt and matching traditional Indian stole outfit. Burak also shared a picture of his dinner, and one of him posing with a hotel personnel. The video garnered likes and comments from many after it was shared on Twitter by a fan. "Seems like Burak is also a Bollywood fan," a Twitter user said. "Hahahaha he is so cool," another one wrote. "This video of him grooving to Ye Raat Aur Ye Doori made my day," a fan wrote.

