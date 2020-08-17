Aamir Khan meets Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan as he shoots for Laal Singh Chaddha

bollywood

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 10:56 IST

Actor Aamir Khan, who is in Turkey to shoot his film Laal Singh Chaddha, met the Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan at the presidential residence in Istanbul on August 15. The photos from the meeting have been going viral.

According to reports in local Turkish media, the meeting happened at the request of Aamir. The actor and the first lady discussed the various projects initiated by Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao, including their Paani Foundation. The actor also spoke about how Kiran had lived in Turkey for a short while.

I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it! pic.twitter.com/3rSCMmAOMW — Emine Erdoğan (@EmineErdogan) August 15, 2020

Taking to social media, Emine Erdogan shared some photos from the meeting and tweeted, “I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it!”

Aamir Khan is shooting in Turkey for Laal Singh Chaddha, an official remake of Tom Hanks’ classic Forrest Gump. With Kareena Kapoor in the lead, the film was being shot in parts of India including Chandigarh, Kolkata and Amritsar when India went into a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The film, which was expected to release at the end of 2020, has now been postponed to Christmas of 2021. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film will span over decades and cover the important milestones from India’s lived history.

Aamir announced Laal Singh Chaddha in a media interaction on his birthday last year. “I have always loved Forrest Gump as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life-affirming story. It is a feel-good film. It is a film for the whole family. It’s a wonderful film so I really like it,” he had said.