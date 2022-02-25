Tusshar Kapoor says he’s part of a parenting group with Kareena Kapoor: ‘We talk a lot about kids and schools’

Tusshar Kapoor, who recently turned author by writing his book The Bachelor Dad on his experiences about fatherhood, has revealed that he is part of a parenting group with Kareena Kapoor. Tusshar is a single father to his five-year-old son Laksshya Kapoor, whom he had via surrogacy. Kareena has two sons - Taimur Ali Khan, five, and Jehangir (Jeh) Ali Khan, one, with her husband Saif Ali Khan. (Also Read: Esha reacts to being trolled for her singing in viral video for Tusshar Kapoor)

In a recent conversation, Tusshar was asked if he has parenting conversations with Kareena and Celina Jaitly, both of whom started their professional careers around the same time as him and are mothers now. In response, Tusshar said that while his and Celina's conversations don't revolve around their children, he and Kareena regularly keep in touch and chat about their parenting duties.

Speaking with Siddharth Kannan, Tusshar said: “I am in touch with them on different levels… But Kareena and me, humlog ek common friends circle mein hain, jahan hum saare apne bacchon ko khelne ke liye milate hain, bahar le jaate hain, birthday parties mein milte hain wo (Kareena and I are in a common friends circle, where all of us organise playdates for our children. We take them outside, they meet in birthday parties).”

He added, "So moms and dads ka ek group hai hamara, so we talk a lot about kids and schools. But Kareena and I are in a common friends circle. So it's like a group for moms and dads where we talk a lot about kids and schools)." (Also Read: Tusshar was advised to fight at parties, act like Shah Rukh as a newcomer)

Tusshar and Kareena have worked in a number of movies together and are long-time friends. Both actors embraced their respective parenthood within months of each other in 2016. Laksshya and Taimur, both five, have been pictured together on playdates on multiple occasions.

Tusshar's sister Ekta Kapoor also became a mother via surrogacy in 2019 - she's named her son Ravie.

