Tusshar Kapoor says it took him 'decades' to be friends with father Jeetendra

Tusshar Kapoor has said that he was not always friends with his actor-father Jeetendra, and added that the process took decades for him. Tusshar and his co-star Seerat Kapoor made a guest appearance on a special episode on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs to promote their film Maarrich. The episode was titled Fathers- The Superheroes. (Also read| Tusshar Kapoor: ‘A lot of people come to me for comedies only’)

Tusshar Kapoor said, “I am an 80s kid, so there has always been a sense of respect in me for my father. But as decades passed, and when I became an actor, papa and I always had so much to talk and share about."

He added, "He used to give me advice on improving my acting skills, however, the respect I have for him is irreplaceable and I believe it will always be there. Regardless, I must mention that it took me decades to become friends with my father.”

Musicians Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik, and Neeti Mohan are on the judges' panel on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs and Bharti Singh is the host.

Tusshar Kapoor's most recent outing is also his second production. Titled Maarrich, the film also features Naseeruddin Shah, Rahul Dev, Anita Hassanandani, and Dipannita Sharma. Tusshar plays a senior cop who is investigating the murders of two young girls.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Tusshar recently said, “I get a lot of offers but after I say yes, somehow, they don’t get made. I have said yes to thrillers as well as comedies. I also said yes to the remake of an Israeli show, but somehow the process took too long for it to go on the floor, the pandemic was also creating a lot of chaos, that’s why nothing could be materialised.”

