Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar can't stop laughing as they celebrate Nitara's birthday, she shares inside pics from party

Actor-writer Twinkle Khanna shared a post as her daughter Nitara Bhatia clocked her 10th birthday recently. Taking to Instagram, Twinkle posted several pictures and videos giving her fans glimpses inside Nitara's birthday party. The post also featured Twinkle's husband-actor Akshay Kumar, their guests, Nitara and her friends. (Also Read | Akshay Kumar realises Nitara is growing up fast, pens note on her birthday)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first clip featured a child holding a bunch of balloons of different colours and jumping with them. Twinkle held Akshay as the duo laughed in a candid photo. In another video, Akshay and Nitara's friends carried her as they all laughed. Twinkle also posted pictures as she posed with her friends and their children. For the occasion, Akshay wore a black T-shirt and green pants. Twinkle opted for a blue top and black pants.

Sharing the post, Twinkle captioned the post, "And just like that, she turns 10. Our home is a mess but our hearts are full. Happy birthday my bright, beautiful baby!" Reacting to the post, Farah Khan Ali, Bobby Deol, Nandita Mahtani, Dabboo Ratnani, and Abhishek Kapoor wished Nitara a 'happy birthday'. Anaita Shroff commented, "Happy 10th!" Tahira Kashyap said, "Happiness always."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Akshay shared a video with Nitara and penned a note for her on Instagram. In the video, the duo walked in a desert while holding each other's hands. "From holding my hand to now holding her own shopping bag, my baby girl is growing up way too fast. All of 10 years old today…my wish for you this birthday and always is…the best the world has to offer. Daddy loves you," he wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They have two children--son Aarav, who recently turned 20, and daughter Nitara, who was born in 2012.

Fans will see Akshay next in Ram Setu, set to release on Diwali this year. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev. He also has Selfiee alongside Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt and Diana Penty, which is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023. Akshay was last seen in Cuttputli alongside Rakul Preet Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON