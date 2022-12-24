Twinkle Khanna says she eats up all the chocolates she originally brings for children on Christmas. Fans react.

Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram and shared a video as she highlighted how she ends up eating chocolates originally bought for her children. She shared her love for chocolates ahead of Christmas. Her fans said they related to Twinkle's video and shared their experiences with their own kids on the eve of Christmas. (Also read: Twinkle Khanna shares funny video on the worst excuses to avoid parties; fans call it 'relatable')

Taking to Instagram Reels, Twinkle posted a video, in which she can be seen putting many chocolates in a Christmas stocking. The two stockings with a snowman and Christmas tree were hanging on the wall. She wore a red outfit ahead of Christmas. She put Kit Kat, Perk among other chocolates in the stocking. Then, she took Kit Kat from it and went away. She came back and took Perk chocolate as well. She expressed her fondness for the chocolates as she took the entire stocking filled with them with satisfaction on her face.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Twinkle wrote, “Am I the only mom who eats up all the treats that I have originally bought for the children ? Who’s guilty of pilfering their kid’s chocolate stash when they aren’t around? Drop a raising hands emoji in the comments if you are.” She used ‘Christmas stockings’ and ‘Christmas décor’ as the hashtags on the post.

Reacting to the video, one of her fans wrote, “Me too.. embarrassing fact (monkey and laughing emojis).” Another fan commented, “Lol I ate my daughter's cookies lol you are not alone!!” Other fan wrote, “Absolutely! Those candies taste even better because of the tussle it causes amongst us.” “The way you have maintained yourself, it doesn't seen you eat chocolates, plus Akshay sir is the fittest actor in the film industry, so fruits hi khate hoge aap (you must be eating fruits only)," added another. “Sometimes I snatch from my daughters and run (laughing emojis) they are two so they catch me but I gulp till then," wrote one.

Twinkle got married to actor Akshay Kumar in 2001. The couple has two children – son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Aarav was born in 2002, and Nitara in 2012. Twinkle made her acting debut with Barsaat in 1995, and quit films after a few years. She was last seen in Love Ke Liya Kuch Bhi Karega in 2001.

Currently, Twinkle is doing her Master's in Fiction Writing from Goldsmiths, University of London. Last month, she shared a clip featuring her husband, Akshay, when he went to visit her.

