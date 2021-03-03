Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna jokes about being a ‘long-standing member of Giri Hui Aurat Club’. The reason will crack you up
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna jokes about being a ‘long-standing member of Giri Hui Aurat Club’. The reason will crack you up

Twinkle Khanna shared a funny experience from her recent doctor's visit and joked about being a 'long-standing member of Giri Hui Aurat Club'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:10 PM IST
Twinkle Khanna shared a funny experience from her recent visit to the doctor.

Twinkle Khanna recounted a funny experience she had during a doctor’s visit. She asked the doctor if she required a neurological evaluation because she is "falling all the time" but was told to tie a black thread on her wrist instead.

“Me:Doc I am falling all the time-Do I need a neurological evaluation? Dr:I’ve treated you for years. My advice is you tie a black thread. Me:You’re a doctor and you are telling me to tie a thread? Dr:Only this can help you now! #ThreadAvailableAtChemist,” she wrote on Twitter.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon meet Arunachal Pradesh CM with Bhediya team

Blocked my dates for my father’s birthday three-four months back: Rakul

Hema says her father tried to stop her and Dharmendra from spending time alone

Rajesh Krishnan on Lootcase 2: This is not a race, ki ek saal ke andar second part nikaalo

A fan, who professed to be rather clumsy herself, asked Twinkle to “join the club of ‘falling since 2008’”. The actor-turned-author replied, “I am already a long-standing member of the #GiriHuiAuratClub :).”

On Wednesday, Twinkle shared a video of her daughter Nitara displaying her "gymnastics" skills. The eight-year-old (or rather her legs) could be seen jumping around on her mother’s bed.

An exasperated Twinkle, unable to focus on her writing, wrote in her caption, “If it’s not bad enough that there are neighbours drilling through the wall when I am writing, I also have to contend with gymnastics on my bed and a shaking laptop. Can schools please take these children back before the poor parents resort to drinking all day?”

Also read | Hema Malini says her father tried to stop her and Dharmendra from spending time alone: ‘Even Dharam ji was no less’

Twinkle, who made her Bollywood debut in 1995 with Barsaat, quit films a few years later. She often makes self-deprecating quips about her acting career, particularly her performance in Mela, in which she starred opposite Aamir Khan.

In 2015, Twinkle wrote her first book, Mrs Funnybones, which became an instant success and was lauded for its incisive wit. Her other books, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving, were also bestsellers.

Twinkle turned producer in 2018 with PadMan, starring her husband, actor Akshay Kumar, in the lead role. The film, which created awareness about menstrual hygiene, received a National Award.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twinkle khanna

Related Stories

bollywood

Twinkle Khanna struggles to work from home as daughter Nitara does mischief, says ‘can schools take these children back'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:36 PM IST
bollywood

Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav shares hilarious picture of Twinkle Khanna, spreads rumour she has been ‘possessed by a demon’

PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:35 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP