Twinkle Khanna jokes about being a ‘long-standing member of Giri Hui Aurat Club’. The reason will crack you up

Twinkle Khanna recounted a funny experience she had during a doctor’s visit. She asked the doctor if she required a neurological evaluation because she is "falling all the time" but was told to tie a black thread on her wrist instead.

“Me:Doc I am falling all the time-Do I need a neurological evaluation? Dr:I’ve treated you for years. My advice is you tie a black thread. Me:You’re a doctor and you are telling me to tie a thread? Dr:Only this can help you now! #ThreadAvailableAtChemist,” she wrote on Twitter.

A fan, who professed to be rather clumsy herself, asked Twinkle to “join the club of ‘falling since 2008’”. The actor-turned-author replied, “I am already a long-standing member of the #GiriHuiAuratClub :).”

On Wednesday, Twinkle shared a video of her daughter Nitara displaying her "gymnastics" skills. The eight-year-old (or rather her legs) could be seen jumping around on her mother’s bed.

An exasperated Twinkle, unable to focus on her writing, wrote in her caption, “If it’s not bad enough that there are neighbours drilling through the wall when I am writing, I also have to contend with gymnastics on my bed and a shaking laptop. Can schools please take these children back before the poor parents resort to drinking all day?”

Twinkle, who made her Bollywood debut in 1995 with Barsaat, quit films a few years later. She often makes self-deprecating quips about her acting career, particularly her performance in Mela, in which she starred opposite Aamir Khan.

In 2015, Twinkle wrote her first book, Mrs Funnybones, which became an instant success and was lauded for its incisive wit. Her other books, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving, were also bestsellers.

Twinkle turned producer in 2018 with PadMan, starring her husband, actor Akshay Kumar, in the lead role. The film, which created awareness about menstrual hygiene, received a National Award.

