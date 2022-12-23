Twinkle Khanna shares a relatable video on her inability to say ‘no’. Watch

Former actor and author Twinkle Khanna explained how she feels when she gets dinner invitations. Taking to Instagram, Twinkle posted a video revealing how she wants to respond to the invitations versus what she ends up saying. In the video, Twinkle wore a white bathrobe and hair rollers as she sat on a couch. (Also Read | Twinkle Khanna feels like a teenager as Akshay Kumar picks her up from University)

The video starts with Twinkle smiling as the text read, "When someone invites me for a dinner party." Her expression changes as she screams and gestures 'no' and 'I refuse' repeatedly while the text reads, "What I want to say..." Next, Twinkle smiles and flashes the okay sign as the words read, "What I end up doing!"

Sharing the video, Twinkle captioned the post, "There were times when night clubs and all-night raves were a thrilling experience but now the idea of even a late dinner fills me with dread. Give me breakfast, give me lunch and I am all yours. Just don’t say the words-Dinner party! Agree? Disagree?"

Many fans agreed with her. A person wrote, "Agree and how. Anyway now folks have thankfully stopped inviting me to dinner. It’s lunch, if at all." Another fan said, "It can be an early dinner party, which starts around 6 pm and gets over by 9! What’s say."

Currently, Twinkle is doing her Master's in Fiction Writing from Goldsmiths, University of London. Last month, she shared a video featuring her husband, actor Akshay Kumar when he went to visit her.

A part of her caption read, “There are evenings when I am working on my assignments and the kids are working on theirs-on our dining table with papers strewn across and shared pencils. And I turn into a giddy teenager when my husband comes to pick me up from uni."

Twinkle and Akshay are parents to two children--Aarav and Nitara. The couple tied the knot on January 17, 2001. Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after being starred in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015, releasing her first book Mrs Funnybones.

She wrote another book comprising an anthology of stories titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad in 2017 and followed it with another book titled Pyjamas Are Forgiving, which came out the following year.

