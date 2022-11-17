Twinkle Khanna feels like a teenager as Akshay Kumar picks her up from University, shares details from her student life

Former actor and author Twinkle Khanna felt like she is still in her teens when husband Akshay Kumar visited her university in London. She said he came to investigate what she is upto at the academy where Twinkle is doing her Masters in Fiction Writing. She enrolled in the prestigious Goldsmiths, University of London. Also read: Twinkle Khanna off to University of London to pursue masters in fiction writing

Taking to Instagram, Twinkle dropped a small video featuring moments from Akshay’s visit. The video began with Twinkle walking on the corridors of her university while Akshay seemingly recorded her on camera. She added a selfie with him, clicked outdoors, followed by a candid one of Akshay.

Sharing the video, Twinkle revealed what her day looks like in the university. She wrote in the post, “What's it like to be an older student going back to university to do my Masters? I feel like my mind has been thrown into a washing machine every day and it's a delight to walk around with squeaky clean ideas. There are evenings when I am working on my assignments and the kids are working on theirs-on our dining table with papers strewn across and shared pencils.”

“And I turn into a giddy teenager when my husband come to pick me up from uni,” she added with a smiley. The video has helped many social media users to open up about their experience of returning to university as a senior student. One fan wrote to Twinkle, “You are motivating lot of women out there.” “Akshay sir being secret investigator he such a cutieeee,” added another fan.

Twinkle Khanna tied the knot with Akshay Kumar in 2001. They have two kids—Nitara and Aarav. Twinkle appeared in several films, such as Mela, Baadshah and Joru Ka Ghulam to name only a few, before she left her acting career for good.

Since then Twinkle has authored some best selling books, such as Mrs Funnybones, Pyjamas are Forgiving and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. She also launched her own website, Tweak India where she talks about several issues.

