Twinkle Khanna off to University of London to pursue masters in fiction writing

Updated on Aug 29, 2022 12:02 PM IST

The best-selling author is geared up for this new chapter in her life as she has enrolled for a masters course at the prestigious London University

ByHT Correspondent

Author-columnist Twinkle Khanna is on a new high, being all set to start her Masters in Fiction Writing at the prestigious Goldsmiths, University of London.

Akshay Kumar, the actor husband of the best-selling author, was seen leaving for London yesterday along with her and the couple’s kids Aarav and Nitara.

“People go off to drop their kids to college. I’m going to drop my wife to the University of London as she goes to do her Masters in Fiction Writing, “ quipped an evidently proud Kumar.

Twinkle has authored best selling books Mrs Funnybones, Pyjamas are Forgiving and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.

Apparently, Akshay will be with his family on a short break, ahead of his 55th birthday on September 9. Twinkle will stay back to finish her course while he will return to India.

