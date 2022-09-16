Twinkle Khanna shares adorable wish for son Aarav on his 20th birthday: 'Hard enough raising them, but harder to let go'

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav Bhatia turns 20 on Friday. And mom twinkle shared an adorable birthday wish for him giving a peek at the celebrations as well. On her Instagram, Twinkle shared some pictures of Aarav surrounded by balloons. The actor-turned-writer also penned a long note for her son where she talked about letting go of kids as they grow up. Also read: Twinkle Khanna gives peek into Sunday with son Aarav

Twinkle Khanna shared a couple of pictures of a smiling Aarav, seemingly sitting in a car, surrounded by a lot of balloons, one of which said ‘Happy birthday’. Alongside the pictures that she posted on Instagram, Twinkle wrote a long note. "And he turns 20! It’s hard enough raising them, but it’s harder to finally let go. The problem is we create each block of their being. Pile it together in a structure we see fit when they are little. We do this year after year, and get so used to it that we forget that those blocks finally belong to them,” she wrote.

The actor added that it has been hard to ‘step back’ but she is proud to see Aarav making it on his own now. “It’s been hard to step back but I am so proud of what this wonderful boy is building with his blocks. Happy Birthday Aarav,” her note concluded.

Akshay and Twinkle are also parents to their nine-year-old daughter Nitara. There has been a lot of speculation about whether Aarav will follow in his father’s footsteps and join the film industry.

Previously, Akshay told Hindustan Times that Aarav is just a teenager who is ‘enjoying his life’. “There’s no need to discuss his career right now and put pressure on him. I feel that [kids feeling pressure] will happen only if the parents – in a way – put some kind of burden. I am very clear that whether my kids want to become a painter, doctor or open a restaurant, I am fine,” he said.

