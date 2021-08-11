Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna takes 'dressed to kill' literally, fan says 'Hitchcock wants to know your location'. Watch
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna takes 'dressed to kill' literally, fan says 'Hitchcock wants to know your location'. Watch

Twinkle Khanna has revealed her reaction when she is compelled to 'make small talk at large parties'. On Instagram, she shared a video in which she took 'dressed to kill' literally.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 04:48 PM IST
Twinkle Khanna shared a video on Instagram.

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna on Wednesday took the phrase 'dressed to kill' literally. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video and revealed her reaction when she is compelled to 'make small talk at large parties'.

In the monochrome video, Twinkle Khanna, dressed in her pyjamas, stands quietly one moment. In the next moment, she gives a shocking expression and starts stabbing in the air. She captioned the post, "What I really want to do when I am compelled to exchange pleasantries and make small talk at large parties. #dressedtokill."

Reacting to the post, Tahira Kashyap wrote, "Hahahh I can imagine." Abhishek Kapoor commented, "Hhahahahaah." Fans also commented saying "hitchcock wants to know your location!", "can relate", "Mrs Funny Bones, you’re amazing" and "then please do not go. P.S. I love your articles".

Twinkle Khanna often shares posts that channel her humorous side. Recently, she said that she is 'terrified' when her husband actor Akshay Kumar performs stunts in movies. She re-shared a behind-the-scenes video clip by Akshay featuring the filming of action sequences for his upcoming spy-thriller BellBottom.

She had captioned it, "Haha! On the contrary, I am terrified when he leaps off buildings and planes. The fact that he is still in one piece impresses me more than all his stunts. Stay safe Mr K #Bellbottom Repost@akshaykumar Lights, camera, #BellBottom in ACTION Catch this behind the scene video! Releasing on the big screen also in 3D, on 19th August."

Twinkle also drops posts featuring her daughter Nitara. Last month, she shared a video in which Nitara is seen strumming a guitar playing Senorita, by singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan's lookalike reacts to comparisons with humorous video, says 'our eyebrows and nose are kind of similar'

She had captioned the clip, "My little guitarist and her tiny concerts. I would not have believed that you could learn how to play an instrument largely online, but she did with @swirlmusicindia and it gives her so much joy. #musictherapy."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twinkle khanna twinkle khanna style twinkle khanna instagram twinkle khanna pics twinkle khanna looks
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Martyred at 18

This ‘broken twig’ is not what it looks like. Watch

R Madhavan shares clips of empty airport and aircraft during journey. Watch

Comedian Atul Khatri has a hilarious solution for vaccine certificate hassles
TRENDING TOPICS
Parliament Session Live
Priyanka Chopra
Hartalika Teej 2021 Wishes
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Amitabh Bachchan
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP