Twitter claims Salman Khan's fight scene from Dabangg is a copy of RDJ's Sherlock Holmes: 'Bhai of Baker Street'

A video comparing a fight scene from Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg has emerged on Twitter showing that it's a direct lift from Sherlock Holmes (2009) starring Robert Downey Jr. Both scenes show the main characters engaged in a boxing match with their fists, no gloves, and the moves are exactly the same. (Also read: Billi Billi teaser: Salman Khan shows his bhangra moves alongside Pooja Hegde in this Sukhbir number. Watch)

The video was shared on Twitter with the caption, "Salman Khan has the exact same moves as Robert Downey Jr. No Sh*t Sherlock!!!" The edit is cheekily titled the 'Bhai of Baker Street'. With the 2009 film on top and the Hindi film on the bottom, the video shows how much of an influence the Guy Ritchie film is on Dabangg. While certain elements are altered, the boxing moves are similar. Salman punches Sonu Sood in the same exact manner as the Hollywood film.

Comments on Twitter praised the original's fight sequence. One fan wrote, "The way that scene was placed in Sherlock Holmes was extraordinary superb the fast and slow motion Robert justifying the shot brilliantly." Another pointed out, "Bollywood baas copy paste pe hi chalta hain, koi originality koi creativity nehi (Bollywood only works on copy paste, there is no originality or creativity)."

Before the release of the film, Salman had told Open magazine about his character Chulbul Pandey who does exactly what he wants. He had shared, "I had a gut feeling that it was an amazing character. It had all the shades. He’s angry, a comedian, a romantic and it’s all well woven together. He’s difficult, yet lovable. People want to be him. You laugh with him, you feel good when he’s angry and when he takes bribes, it doesn’t matter.”

Directed by Abhinav Singh Kashyap, the film introduced Salman's iconic character of Chulbul Pandey. Sonakshi Sinha made her acting debut with the film. Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan, Om Puri, Dimple Kapadia, Vinod Khanna, Anupam Kher, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mahie Gill and Sonu were also part of the ensemble. Arbaaz was also a producer on the film.

The action-comedy released on September 10, 2010 and became the highest grossers of the year. It also picked up six Filmfare Awards, including Best Film and Best Female Debut for Sonakshi.

