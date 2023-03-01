Billi Billi teaser: Salman Khan shows his bhangra moves alongside Pooja Hegde in this Sukhbir number. Watch

After teasing the new Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Billi Billi with monochrome pictures of himself, Salman Khan has finally released the teaser of the music video. The peppy Punjabi number has been sung by Sukhbir and shows Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde doing energetic Bhangra moves on the dance floor. Also read: Salman Khan performs towel dance, Akshay Kumar dances to Main Khiladi at Delhi wedding function. Watch

Billi Billi has been penned by Kumaar with additional lyrics by Vicky Sandhu, who has also composed the song. While Salman is seen in a black suit and shades, with an untied bowtie hanging around his neck, Pooja is seen in a red blouse and palazzos.

Two days before, Salman had teased the song along with a video of two cats simply roaming around in a garden.

The first song of the film Naiyo Lagda was much talked about for Salman's dance steps which looked similar to lunges to the viewers. The romantic song also featured Pooja Hegde as they danced in the picturesque Ladakh. It was unveiled during the finale of Bigg Boss 16. It was composed by Himesh Reshammiya and sung by Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. The film is set to hit the theatres this Eid, April 22.

Salman recently shared the teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in which he introduced his character as 'Bhaijaan'. When Pooja Hegde asks him, "Waise aapka naam kya hai (what is your name)?" Salman replies, "Mera koi naam nahi hai, lekin main Bhaijaan naam se jana jata hun (I don't have any name, but people know me as Bhaijaan)" as shots of him fighting goons play in the background.

