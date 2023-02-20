Salman Khan performs towel dance, Akshay Kumar dances to Main Khiladi at Delhi wedding function. Watch

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar recently came together to perform at a Delhi wedding this weekend. Both of them danced to their hit dance numbers along with an entourage of background dancers. They were also joined on stage by actor Maniesh Paul. Salman was in black shirt and trousers whereas Akshay was in a shimmery blue kurta pyjama at the function. Also read: When Salman Khan complained about sharing room with Juhi Chawla, Aamir Khan, their families on 1992 Vancouver concert

While Akshay grooved to his new Main Khiladi song from his upcoming film Selfiee, Salman did his trademark towel dance to the song Munni Badnaam Hui from Dabanng (2010). The particular step was from his hit song Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din from the 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

Akshay is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Selfiee. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. Mrunal Thakur and Honey Singh also have cameo appearances in songs Kudiyee Ni Teri and Kudi Chamkeeli, respectively. It is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. It is directed by Raj Mehta and will release in theatres on February 24.

He is currently working on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff. Besides this, Akshay also has OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, the untitled remake of Soorarai Pottru, Capsule Gill and Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat in the lineup.

Salman will now be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is his Eid release this year. It will hit theatres around April 21 and also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill and Abdu Rozik. He also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif in pipeline and is expected to release this year.

Since a few months, Salman was busy hosting Bigg Boss 16 which had its finale episode last weekend. Farah Khan had taken over his hosting duties in the final episodes as he was busy working on his next film.

