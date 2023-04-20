Twitter is not feeling Salman Khan's Let's Dance Chotu Motu song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: ‘This will haunt me’

Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released its latest song Let's Dance Chotu Motu a few days ago. This new track also features Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Venkatesh Daggubati and others dressed in veshtis as they dance around in a courtyard. Salman Khan is seen reciting a number of nursery rhymes in the song, which has left Twitter divided as users expressed their shock at the bizarre dance steps and the lazy lyrics. (Also read: Let's Dance Chotu Motu: Salman Khan sings nursery rhymes with Honey Singh, Devi Sri Prasad for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan)

Salman Khan's next film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be released on April 21.

Let's Dance Chotu Motu incorporated a number of nursery rhymes including Twinkle Twinkle, Humpty Dumpty, Jack N Jill, Mary Had a Little Lamb, and Ringa Ringa Roses. The rap portions of the new song are handled by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Neha Bhasin. South composer Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP also contributes to the hookline lyrics of the song.

It didn't take long for the song to attract the attention of social media, especially Twitter, where users commented that the song sounded more like a spoof than an actual number, and slammed the makers. The use of nursery rhymes also enabled hilarious reactions on Twitter. A user commented, "Three of my friends sent me the 'Lets Dance Chotu Motu' song and now I need new friends." Another said, "I am mentally disturbed after watching this song. This will haunt me the entire night. Farhad Samji is going from bad to worse. There isn't even any credit for the lyrics. Although only one person can write such timeless lyrics on the entire planet." Reacting to the song, another said, "Either Bhai is testing out how awful he can be before his fans break or he has completely lost it!! This s*** is embarrassing on a whole new level."

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. It is said to be adapted from the Ajith-starrer Veeram. Let's Dance Chotu Motu is the latest song in the album after Yentamma, O Balle Balle, Naiyo Lagda, Billi Billi, Jee Rahe The Hum (Falling in Love) and Bathukamma, which had been previously released from the film. Produced by Salman's production banner, the Hindi film will release on April 21.

