Twitter reacts to Vivek Agnihotri saying 'people are marrying just for wedding pics': Only about show off these days

On Saturday, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to speak about how 'people are getting married just to get wedding photos and videos'. He recalled attending a recent destination wedding, where the bride fainted when someone said that the wedding photographer was going to be late. Vivek further mocked people choosing destination weddings just to 'show off'. Also read: Vivek Agnihotri supports writers' strike in Hollywood, Gulshan Devaiah asks him about his 'excellent research team'

Director Vivek Agnihotri has questioned people's obession with their wedding photos. (File image)

He tweeted, "People are getting married just to get wedding photos, videos and to get ‘destination wedding’ tag for show off” – a wedding planner told me. It’s true. I was in a destination wedding and someone said that the wedding photographer is going to be late and the bride fainted."

Many reacted to Vivek's tweet. Some agreed with the filmmaker. One said, "I was at a wedding, where they wanted to do the jaimala (A ritual during Hindu weddings) a second time as the photographer's view was slightly blocked, thankfully better sense prevailed." The filmmaker said in response, “I can totally visualise this.”

A person also tweeted in response to Vivek's statement, "Whole ecosystem is only about show off these days sir." One more tweeted, "Sad reality." Another person said, "Most of the weddings today are just show off." Another person said, “All effects of Bollywood. Middle-class has suddenly got money and doesn't know how to use it sensibly...”

Vivek Agnihotri tweeted about destination weddings.

However, some were not convinced by Vivek's remark. A Twitter user said, "That's a stupid exaggerated wedding photographer's view. Yes, people are more into 'show off' but saying they are getting married just to show off is laughable." One more person was not happy with the filmmaker mocking a recent destination wedding he attended. She tweeted, "Hope your friends see this tweet and realise that you are tweeting and gossiping after attending their celebratory functions."

Vivek Agnihotri, who made his directorial debut with the crime thriller Chocolate (2005), often shares his views on Twitter – from slamming Bollywood over nepotism and favouritism to voicing his opinion on the society. He wrote and directed The Kashmir Files (2022), which emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year. He is now working on his next project, The Vaccine War. The upcoming movie focuses on the vaccine for Covid-19 during the pandemic.

