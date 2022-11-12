Twitter says 'bring Akshay Kumar back' after Kartik Aaryan replaces him in Hera Pheri 3: This movie will flop

Paresh Rawal confirmed in a tweet that Kartik Aaryan will be a part of the upcoming film Hera Pheri 3. Following his tweet, Akshay Kumar fans and fans of the Hera Pheri franchise took to Twitter to show their love for the actor and his comedy films. They used the hashtag ‘no Akshay, no Hera Pheri’ along with emotional tributes to the film, and requested the makers to bring back the actor, who has starred in the first two films in the franchise, Hera Pheri (2000) and Phir Hera Pheri (2006). Also read: Kartik Aaryan, not Akshay Kumar, to star in Hera Pheri 3; fans call it worse than World Cup loss

On Friday, when a fan asked Paresh if Kartik is doing Hera Pheri 3, he replied with a tweet, "Yes, it's true." However, the veteran actor did not reveal the remaining cast of the film or if Akshay Kumar would be a part of it. Meanwhile, reports of Akshay opting out of the film because of the 'quality of the script' were also shared online. Reacting to the latest developments, fans took to Twitter to express their shock and disappointment.

Many said they wanted to see Akshay in Hera Pheri 3, and not Kartik, who was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a standalone sequel to the Akshay-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). Akshay has also left the sequels of Welcome and Awara Pagal Deewana.

A fan tweeted, “Mujhe to lag raha tha ye sab fake news hai… yeh Akshay Kumar or makers ka tarika hoga biggest movie announcement karne ka. Hopefully original hero Akshay hi honge Karthik Aryan nahi Hera Pheri 3 mein. No Akshay, no Hera Pheri (I thought all of this was fake news so that the makers and Akshay could make a big announcement about the movie. I hope the hero of Hera Pheri 3 is Akshay only, and not Kartik).”

Another one tweeted, “Firoz Nadiadwala (the producer), Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty, it's our humble request – please bring back the original Raju (Akshay Kumar) in Hera Pheri 3… this is not only a film, it's an emotion from our childhood. Hera Pheri kabhi nahi ho sakti Akki (Akshay) ke bina (there can be no Hera Pheri 3 without Akshay).” Another fan said, “If Paresh Rawal is the heart of Hera Pheri series then Akshay Kumar is the soul. Without Akshay Hera Pheri 3 will be like a dead body without soul. No Akshay, no Hera Pheri.”

A fans also tweeted, “Was waiting for so many years, today this is not just news, it is the day of breaking the hearts of thousands of millions of Akshay Kumar fans…” Another tweet read, “Without Akshay Kumar this movie will flop and won’t have that vibe anymore, although I like Kartik Aaryan, but we waited years for Akki sir (Akshay) and now this is absolutely frustrating.”

Hera Pheri was a comedy film directed by Priyadarshan. It starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in prominent roles. It was a big hit at the box office. Apart from Hera Pheri 3, Kartik will be seen in Freddy and Aashiqui 3 . He also has Shehzada with Kriti Sanon and Satya Prem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani in the pipeline.

