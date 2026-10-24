Udta Teer box office collection day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's spy-comedy shows growth, crosses 11 crore

Udta Teer box office collection day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Udta Teer released in theatres on Friday and registered a decent opening at the box office. The spy comedy received mixed reviews from critics but has managed to show growth at the box office during the first weekend.

Udta Teer box office update

Udta Teer box office collection day 2: Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana at the trailer launch of the film. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)

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On its opening day, Udta Teer collected ₹4.10 crore. It did well despite facing heat from last week's releases, with Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli and Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar continuing their runs at the box office. The latest update from Sacnilk states that Udta Teer has collected ₹7 crore. This brings the total collection of the film to ₹11.10 crore. If the film manages to show the same pull on Sunday, it will deliver a strong opening weekend. All eyes are on how the film performs in the next few days as audience reaction grows.

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Taran Adarsh spoke about the film's box office pull and noted on X, “Udta Teer fares better than pre-release estimates... The slow start in the morning and noon shows suggested an opening in the ₹ 2.50 cr range... However, the evening and night shows picked up, taking the day's total to ₹ 4 cr+. The film's performance in urban centres, in particular, could help it post a respectable weekend... The business on Saturday and Sunday will be crucial.”

About the film

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{{^usCountry}} Udta Teer revolves around a Pakistani spy named Bilal Ahmad (Ayushmann), who enters India and suffers from memory loss after an accident, mistakenly believing he is an Indian spy. Speaking about the movie, Ayushmann earlier told ANI, “In the film, I play a Pakistani spy who loses his memory; while he retains a sense of patriotism, he forgets which country he belongs to, so he ends up supporting India. It could be described as a pro-India patriotic comedy; it’s a genre-defying film that can be enjoyed with the whole family." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Udta Teer revolves around a Pakistani spy named Bilal Ahmad (Ayushmann), who enters India and suffers from memory loss after an accident, mistakenly believing he is an Indian spy. Speaking about the movie, Ayushmann earlier told ANI, “In the film, I play a Pakistani spy who loses his memory; while he retains a sense of patriotism, he forgets which country he belongs to, so he ends up supporting India. It could be described as a pro-India patriotic comedy; it’s a genre-defying film that can be enjoyed with the whole family." {{/usCountry}}

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The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles and features an ensemble cast comprising Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe.