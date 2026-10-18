Prahaar box office collection day 3: Rajkummar Rao film crosses ₹9 crore, surpasses lifetime haul of Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Prahaar box office collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s latest film, Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story, opened to a slow start at the box office on Friday. The film witnessed a rise in collections over the weekend, but the growth was not substantial enough to give its overall earnings a major boost. Here’s a look at the film’s box-office performance. A still from Prahaar.

Prahaar box office collection Day 3 Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story opened in theatres on Friday, October 16, earning ₹2.35 crore in India net collections, according to Sacnilk. With an occupancy of 13%, the film had a modest start, making it one of the lower openers in Rajkummar Rao’s career.

The film witnessed an improvement on Saturday, collecting ₹3.15 crore, a jump of around 34% over its opening-day figures. Its occupancy also rose to 17%, indicating some growth in audience turnout over the weekend. On Sunday, the film continued its theatrical run almost at the same pace, earning ₹3.50 crore. This brings the film's total net India collection to ₹9 crore.

Prahaar surpasses Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Despite its modest opening, Prahaar surpassed the collections of some recent Hindi releases. Imtiaz Ali’s critically acclaimed film Main Vaapas Aaunga collected around ₹5.5 crore during its first three days in theatres. Prahaar crossed this number within the first two days of release. The film has also surpassed the lifetime India net collection of Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which earned ₹7.04 crore.

Prahaar is also competing at the box office with Yami Gautam’s Nayyi Navelli. The film, which released on the same day, has stayed ahead of Prahaar and has crossed the ₹10 crore mark within the same period.