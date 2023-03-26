Uorfi Javed, Sunny Leone come together on OTTPlay ChangeMakers Awards 2023, fans call them 'babydolls'

OTTPlay ChangeMakers Awards 2023 took over Mumbai and our social media on Sunday night. Among those shining brightest on the purple carpet were Sunny Leone and Uorfi Javed. The two came together on the purple carpet and posed for the media.

Uorfi Javed and Sunny Leone at the OTTPlay ChangeMakers Awards 2023.

A video from the event shows them posing together in their stylish outfits. While Sunny chose a shimmery silver off-shoulder gown with silver heels, Uorfi opted for a risque, 'barely there' top that seemed inspired by the human rib cage. She paired it with some low waist pants in beige.

Uorfi held Sunny by her waist and they both smiled for the camera. The paparazzi tried to grab their attention by screaming their names. One even said ‘my two favourites’ as Sunny and Uorfi broke into laughter.

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani captioned the video, “B - town's new Friends? Urfi Javed and Sunny Leone together acknowledged the media today at the event!! Barbie doll Barbie doll!! Fans went crazy!” A paparazzo also asked Uorfi about her wedding plans when she said “Iski shaadi kab hogi, iski shaadi karao (When will he get married? Get him married first).” Others let her know that the photographer is twice-divorced. “Teesri baar bhi hoga (It'll happen a third time too),” she said as she walked away with her award.

Bepannaah actor Uorfi Javed was last seen in the reality TV show MTV Splitsvilla (season 14). She won Fashionista of the year award at the event. Sunny made her acting debut with Pooja Bhatt's Jism 2 in 2012. She has since then appeared in several films such such as Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and Mastizaade among others.

