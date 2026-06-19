Upasana Singh says she was replaced in Maine Pyar Kiya by Bhagyashree because ‘I was taller than Salman Khan’

Before Bhagyashree became the face of Maine Pyar Kiya and won hearts opposite Salman Khan, actor Upasana Singh has claimed that she was apparently set to headline the film. The actor has revealed now shared the reason behind the unexpected turn of events, which made her feel really bad.

Upasana on losing out on Maine Pyar Kiya

Bhagyashree made her film debut with Maine Pyar Kiya alongside Salman Khan.

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Upasana recalled giving an audition for Maine Pyar Kiya with the film’s director Sooraj Barjatya in a video for Galatta India, which was posted on YouTube.

Looking back, Upasana said, “I was studying in Chandigarh at that time and my aunt used to stay in Chembur. I always used to say that I want to be a heroine. So, whenever I used to come to Mumbai, I used to meet all these directors and producers. So, once I came and met Gupta ji (who handles Sooraj Barjatya’s work). He told me that Rajshri is making a film called Maine Pyar Kiya, and he would make me meet Sooraj Barjatya. I told him that I’ve been doing theatre since childhood and am interested in acting. He (Sooraj Barjatya) didn’t take a proper audition, just asked me to say 3-4 dialogues. He liked me, and told Gupta ji that I was selected from his side.”

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{{^usCountry}} The actor recalled that Sooraj also wanted her to meet his father, Raj Kumar Barjatya. According to her, she had already been selected from Sooraj’s side, but the promised call never came. Eventually, the film went into production and was completed without her involvement. She admitted that she avoided watching the film for a long time because she was deeply hurt by how things unfolded. The actor added that she had not even told anyone she had been selected for the project, as the entire experience felt insulting to her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor recalled that Sooraj also wanted her to meet his father, Raj Kumar Barjatya. According to her, she had already been selected from Sooraj’s side, but the promised call never came. Eventually, the film went into production and was completed without her involvement. She admitted that she avoided watching the film for a long time because she was deeply hurt by how things unfolded. The actor added that she had not even told anyone she had been selected for the project, as the entire experience felt insulting to her. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Although Upasana had no intention of confronting Barjatya, a revelation he made during the shoot of Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon left her furious. Unable to hold back her emotions, she lashed out in front of everyone on set. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although Upasana had no intention of confronting Barjatya, a revelation he made during the shoot of Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon left her furious. Unable to hold back her emotions, she lashed out in front of everyone on set. {{/usCountry}}

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Upasana shared, “A few years later, I did Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon with Sooraj ji. We were shooting in Switzerland, and Sooraj ji’s father revealed to everyone that I was the first choice for Maine Pyaar Kiya. I didn’t react at all. I wasn’t even expecting he would take my name but he did. Everyone was shocked and asked why I wasn’t cast finally. I got angry then, and I told him, ‘You rejected me, why?’ He said that it's because I was taller than Salman Khan. I replied, ‘Even Sridevi is taller than him, but she can work with him? Don’t fool me!’ He said, ‘If we would have cast you, you also would have left the industry like Sridevi did. At that time, I felt extremely bad. It was such a great film, but I didn’t watch it for a long time. I just felt that I would have abused Bhagyashree if I went to watch the film. But she performed really well and deserved that role, but I deserved it more than her. Salman knew about this.”

About Maine Pyar Kiya

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Maine Pyar Kiya, backed by Rajshri Films, was a huge box-office success and turned its lead actors into stars overnight. It was released in 1989. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film also featured Alok Nath, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Rajeev Verma and Ajit Vachani. The film is based on the lives of Prem and Suman and their journey from friendship to love.

Bhagyashree made her film debut with Maine Pyar Kiya alongside Salman Khan. Salman entered Bollywood with Biwi Ho To Aisi in 1988, but it was this film which brought him into the spotlight. Sooraj introduced Salman as a lover boy of Bollywood through Maine Pyar Kiya, and they weaved the magic again on screen with hit films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Hum Saath-Saath Hain.

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