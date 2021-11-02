Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Urmila Matondkar: People are assuming that Covid is gone but it’s lurking around the corner

The actor, who tested positive, says people should keep their guard up and continue to take precautions
Urmila Matondkar says, “I want to tell them to be responsible citizens and don’t hesitate to get tested.”
Published on Nov 02, 2021 09:04 PM IST
By Kavita Awaasthi

Actor Urmila Matondkar tweeted on Sunday that she had tested Covid positive. She says she wanted to warn people that they should keep their guard up and continue to take precautions.

Explaining she says, “With the onset of Diwali festivities and people stepping out for social gatherings, we have to remember Covid. People are assuming that Covid has gone but it’s lurking around the corner. I am always careful, wear masks, and other than few social obligations I attended, I haven’t stepped out or gone to restaurants yet I got infected. In fact, yesterday I was supposed to attend a house party and I am glad due to my cold, I bowed out.”

Happy and proud that 100 crore in our country are people vaccinated with “Maharastra leading the way in the vaccination drive”, she hopes that people understand that one can get infected nevertheless. The actor says as she is double vaccinated, thankfully she is not “suffering” as many people did when they weren’t vaccinated.

She shares, “I can’t taste or smell and have body ache and cold but don’t have fever. I am under isolation. I had a cold, which I didn’t ignore and got tested. We have to be careful and a bit paranoid as well for the sake of themselves and their family and even society. People might have a viral, cough and cold and might not get tested. I want to tell them to be responsible citizens and don’t hesitate to get tested. You are putting a larger group at risk by not testing. I was supposed to travel to my farmhouse for Diwali with a few friends but all those plans are gone for a toss now I am proud that I acted on my instinct and was a responsible citizen and got tested.”

She urges people who haven’t got vaccinations to go get them, adds she got her house help, watchman, vegetable vendor vaccinated, “some needed encouragement others didn’t.”

