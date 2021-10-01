Urmila Matondkar reveals she wore Jackie Shroff's ganjee in Rangeela's Tanha Tanha song: 'To be honest, it was fun'

Urmila Matondkar revisited her hit film Rangeela and revealed that she wore Jackie Shroff's ganjee in the famous Tanha Tanha song. In the music video, Urmila was seen running along a beach with a white ganjee on.

Speaking about the song during an appearance on Zee Comedy Show, Urmila said, “No one knows, but I had worn Jackie Shroff’s ganjee in Rangeela for the Tanha Tanha song and to be honest, it was fun. The sequence had to be unique and refreshing and we were told not to do things after thinking and researching. We wanted to be natural and while we were being briefed about costumes, Jackie being Jackie, told me to wear his ganjee. I was slightly apprehensive, but I went ahead with it and left everything in God’s hands. I obviously got a lot of appreciation and love, so it ended well for me.”

Rangeela was directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The film starred Aamir Khan in the lead. The music, composed by AR Rahman, became popular too. Urmila also reached new heights of popularity after the film's release.

Last year, speaking to Film Companion, Ram Gopal Varma had revealed that he had disapproved of the costume originally planned for the scene and Jackie then offered his ganjee. “On location, I said I need something and this (the present outfit) was not working, what she was wearing. 'Arre mera T-shirt pehnle na Bhidu,' or something like that he said and he took off his T-shirt and gave it to Urmila. That costume design credit goes to Jackie,” he said.

Meanwhile, Urmila had also said that when she watched Aamir Khan perform in the movie, she was so impressed that she wrote him a fan letter. Appearing on Dance Deewane 3, she said, “Very few people know that when I was dubbing for Rangeela, I watched Aamir's performance and I was stunned. I wrote him a letter in which I wrote, 'You'll get many letters after this performance and you'll get awards as well. But this will be the first fan letter you'll get',” she said.