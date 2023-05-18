Urvashi Rautela gets mistaken for Aishwarya Rai by French paparazzi at Cannes Film Festival 2023 red carpet. Watch

A video of French media addressing Urvashi Rautela as Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival 2023 has surfaced online. While some took offence to the actor being mistaken for Aishwarya, who is a Cannes Film Festival veteran, Urvashi seemed unfazed by the paparazzi's mistake. Also read: Cannes Film Festival live updates

Urvashi Rautela was mistaken as Aishwarya Rai at Cannes 2023.

In the video that has been widely shared on Twitter and Instagram, Urvashi Rautela was dressed in a bright orange ruffled gown as she walked the red carpet at the screening of the film Kaibutsu (Monster) during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. This was her second red carpet appearance at the festival this year. As she greeted fans and media and blew kisses, someone from the crowd shouted 'Aishwarya' and Urvashi turned around and smiled.

Urvashi's video was shared by Brut India on Instagram, and attracted all kids of reactions. Some said she was copying Aishwarya, others seemed to mind that the French media did not know who Urvashi was, and mistook her for Aishwarya.

An Instagram user wrote, "Aishwaryaaaaaa (crying emoji)." Another one wrote, "I wonder who called her Aishwarya, clearly these foreign photographers don't know what they are talking about." A comment also read, "They called her Aishwarya! I can't deal!" A person also wrote, "There's no way she looks like Aishwarya. The paparazzi need to do some homework. Not all Indians at Cannes are Aishwarya! What’s wrong with her (Urvashi's) hairstyle though (laughing emoji)."

Many others accused Urvashi of imitating Aishwarya on the red carpet. A person said, "She is following footsteps of Aishwarya so much that they are calling her Aishwarya (laughing emoji)." One commented, "Hands on waist, blowing kisses to media, heart hands. She (Urvashi) seems to be following Aishwarya religiously." One more said, "All kinds of cringe on so many levels." Another commented, "She badly needs a good stylist."

Urvashi's red carpet video was also shared on Twitter by an Aishwarya Rai fan, who said, “Aishwarya's popularity will always be unmatched. Every Indian girl at global events is called Aishwarya…”

Aishwarya is expected to walk the Cannes 2023 red carpet soon. She recently left for France with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. This year, many Indian celebs are making their debut at Cannes Film Festival. While actor Anushka Sharma will be attending the prestigious festival in the coming days, Sara Ali Khan and Manushi Chhillar, have already made their mark at the gala.

