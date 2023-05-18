Cannes Film Festival live updates: Amy Jackson poses in high slit gown; Aishwarya Rai expected today
Cannes Film Festival live updates: Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma and more are expected to appear on the red carpet on Day 3 of the fest.
The Cannes Film Festival is underway at the beautiful French Riviera for its 76th edition. In attendance this year from India are Aishwarya Rai, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chillar, Urvashi Rautela, Vijay Varma and many others. Check out all the details about stars walking the red carpet, posing for paparazzi or championing their films at the fest:
May 18, 2023 12:11 PM IST
Cannes 2023: Amy Jackson attends screening
Amy Jackson arrived for the screening of Monster in a black gown with thigh-high slit.
May 18, 2023 12:08 PM IST
Guneet Monga attends Cannes red carpet in golden sari
Guneet Monga attended the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in a golden sari. The producer took to her Instagram to express her gratitude in the caption. Read full story here.
May 18, 2023 11:56 AM IST
All appearances so far
Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma and Urvashi Rautela to Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta and Mrunal Thakur, here are the Indian celebs, who have descended at Cannes 2023. See pics here.
May 18, 2023 10:53 AM IST
Johnny Depp talks about Hollywood boycott
Arriving late to the Jeanne du Barry press conference, the actor responded to a question posed by a journalist. He said, "Did I feel boycotted by Hollywood? You’d have to not have a pulse to feel like, ‘No. None of this is happening. It’s a weird joke.' When you’re asked to resign from a film you’re doing because of something that is merely a function of vowels and consonants floating in the air, yes, you feel boycotted." Read full story here.
May 18, 2023 10:52 AM IST
Rose attends screening at Cannes
Blackpink member Rose was spotted in a flowy black dress at the event.
May 18, 2023 09:54 AM IST
L Murugan inaugurates India Pavilion at Cannes 2023
Guneet Monga, Sara Ali Khan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Vijay Varma and Khushbu Sundar were present with L Murugan as the minister inaugurated the Indian pavillion at Cannes 2023.
May 18, 2023 09:43 AM IST
Celebs attend Monster screening
On Wednesday night, the attention had turned to a film in competition at the festival, Monster, from Hirokazu Kore-eda, where glamourous looks from stars like Ethan Hawke, Gemma Chan, model Sara Sampaio and EGOT-winner Viola Davis abounded.
Monster follows Saori (Ando Sakura), a take-no-prisoners widowed mother, who is now bringing up her son Minato (Kurokawa Soya) who is weathering tough times in his elementary school. Mom learns that son's odd behaviour may have to do with his teach, who Minato says hit him. The pic is told in Rashoman style from several different points of view, including that of the teacher, Hori (Nagayama Eita), Minato and his friend Yori (Hiiragi Hinata), as per Deadline.
The film is Hirokazu Kore-Eda's ninth movie overall at the fest (counting two that appeared in Un Certain Regard). Monster is his first movie since his 1995 debut feature Maborosi that the director has not had a screenplay credit on.
May 18, 2023 09:40 AM IST
Steve McQueen screens movie
Director Steve McQueen premiered his four-hour documentary Occupied City, a joint project with his wife that juxtaposes modern scenes in Amsterdam with details about Nazi atrocities that happened there.
May 18, 2023 09:37 AM IST
Urvashi Rautela attends Monster screening
Urvashi Rautela attended the screening for Monster in an orange dress with big ruffles. She also carried a small maroon bag.
May 18, 2023 09:33 AM IST
Desi celebs at Cannes
Here are all the celebs who have been spotted at the Cannes Film Festival this year so far.
May 18, 2023 08:34 AM IST
Is Urvashi's necklace worth ₹200 crore
Urvashi Rautela looks miffed at the media poking fun at her ‘chipkali’ necklace. She wrote in an Instagram post, “To all members of the media: I have sentiments attached with my High-Jewelled Crocodile Masterpiece Necklace.” As per a report in DNA, the necklace is a Cartier classic worth about ₹200 crore.
May 18, 2023 08:27 AM IST
Aishwarya Rai arrives in Cannes
Aishwarya Rai has arrived in Cannes with daughter Aaradhya. The actor was spotted leaving from France on Wednesday from the Mumbai airport. In Cannes, she was received with flowers from a delegate.