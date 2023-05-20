Urvashi Rautela reacts to people mocking her crocodile necklace at Cannes: 'Those writing bizarre comments...'

Urvashi Rautela, who walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2023 multiple times, has been grabbing attention for her sartorial choices at the prestigious festival. In her first look from Cannes 2023, Urvashi Rautela wore a larger-than-life pink gown with an exquisite necklace from Cartier, which is shaped in the form of intertwining crocodiles. Now, she has responded to those sharing 'bizarre comments' about her necklace. Also read: Urvashi Rautela wears unique necklace at Cannes Film Festival 2023, internet reacts

Urvashi Rautela wore a statement necklace at Cannes 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Urvashi's choice of jewellery was mocked by some on social media. A few on Instagram joked that the actor was wearing lizards around her neck. A few reports also suggested that the designer necklace was worth a whopping ₹200 crore. The necklace is crafted in gold and features diamonds and emeralds.

Now, in an interview to Brut India, Urvashi has said, “People, who don't have the right information, those are the people who are writing bizarre comments about it (her necklace). But people, who know about the history of that jewellery, it is such an iconic piece, they will absolutely fall in love with the crocodile neckpiece. Actually, it is a very iconic piece... You actually have to read about it, it is very historic. In fact, I wasn't aware of this, but I got to know that it was worn by Monica Bellucci back in 2006 at Cannes. I had absolutely no idea about it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Designed by the French brand, Cartier, the crocodile necklace is one of its most legendary pieces of high jewellery. It features two crocodiles and was commissioned in 1975. Forbes reported in 2018 that one crocodile was crafted in ‘18-karat yellow gold and more than 1,000 brilliant-cut fancy intense yellow diamonds’. The diamonds weigh around 60.02 carats. The other one was sculpted in ‘18-karat white gold having 1,060 emeralds of 66.86 carats’.

Apart from Urvashi, Italian actor Monica Bellucci had also worn crocodile necklaces by Cartier – she wore the necklace twice at Cannes. While she sported the original 1975 piece at Cannes 2006, she was seen wearing another version of the necklace at Cannes 2019.

Urvashi was last seen in Agent alongside Akhil Akkineni. She will be seen in a Hollywood film with actor Michele Morrone soon. She also has Inspector Avinash with Randeep Hooda as one of her upcoming projects.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.