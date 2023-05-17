Urvashi Rautela wears unique lizard necklace at Cannes Film Festival 2023, internet reacts: Chipkali agar zinda ho gai?

Urvashi Rautela often grabs attention for her unique sartorial choices. On Wednesday, the actor shared photos and videos from her first appearance at Cannes Film Festival 2023, where she wore a larger-than-life pink dress. While some praised her over-the-top outfit, calling it 'beautiful', others could not get past her choice of accessories – a golden lizard necklace, and matching earrings. Also read: Urvashi Rautela shines in red as she leaves for Cannes, is part of Parveen Babi biopic Urvashi Rautela at Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Urvashi was seen in multiple designer looks at last year's 75th Cannes Film Festival. On Tuesday, she made her mark at Cannes Film Festival 2023 in a pink gown. This is Urvashi's first look from the prestigious film festival this year. The actor took to Instagram to share photos and videos of herself, which attracted all kinds of reactions. She wrote in her caption, “76th annual Cannes Film Festival red carpet opening...”

One commented on the actor's video, "Gale mein chipkali agar zinda ho gai toh photoshoot chod kar aise bhagoge aap (You will run away from the photoshoot, if that lizard around your neck ‘wakes up’)." Another one said, "I cannot unsee that lizard necklace... so wild..." Another commented, "What is that around her neck?" However, some liked the look. One fan called Urvashi the 'queen of Cannes 2023'. Another said, "You nailed it, such a great look." Others left comments like 'fabulous' and 'beautiful'. A fan also commented, 'So finally @urvashirautela is creating history again at Cannes..."

This year, Urvashi will participate in a photocall launch for her upcoming film, a biopic on the iconic late actor Parveen Babi. Urvashi will be playing Parveen Babi in the biopic. Sharing her excitement about the role, the actor had said in a recent statement, “Yes, you’ve heard right. I’ve officially signed and will be leading the Parveen Babi biopic as an actress. I’m truly grateful to Cannes Film Festival, as it's one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world and a significant career milestone.”

Urvashi was last seen in Agent alongside Akhil Akkineni. The movie directed by Surender Reddy was released on April 28, 2023. Recently, Urvashi Rautela had announced that she will star in a film produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Details about the upcoming project are still under wraps. She will also be seen in a Hollywood film with actor Michele Morrone. She also has Inspector Avinash with Randeep Hooda as one of her upcoming projects.

