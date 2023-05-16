Urvashi Rautela shines in red as she leaves for Cannes, is part of Parveen Babi biopic

Urvashi Rautela is off to France for the Cannes Film Festival which kickstarts on Tuesday. The actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport Monday night as she arrived to catch her flight. She was in a short latex red dress with matching boots and a bag. She also had a check shirt tied around her waist. She will attend the photocall for the Parveen Babi biopic which has her as the lead. Also read: Internet reacts to Mallika Sherawat's 'iconic' Cannes Film Festival looks over the years: She was way ahead of her time Urvashi Rautela at Mumbai airport on Monday. (Viral Bhayani)

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of Urvashi Rautela from the airport. She was seen walking towards the entry gate in style and paused for a moment to pose for the paparazzi.

Confirming her Cannes appearance, Urvashi said in a statement, “Yes, you’ve heard right. I’ve officially signed and will be leading Parveen Babi biopic as an actress. I’m truly grateful to Cannes film festival as it is one of the most prestigious film festival in the world and significant career milestone.”

Urvashi made her Cannes debut last year as she walked the red carpet in a ruffled white gown. She walked for the second time in a black gown as she attended the screening of Forever Young at the festival. She also pinned her post about her Cannes debut on Instagram. It shows Urvashi posing on the red carpet in white and is captioned: “Cannes Film Festival Day 1. Snow white lewk #love #UrvashiRautela #Cannes #CannesFilmFestival.”

On Monday, the trailer of Urvashi's upcoming web series, titled Inspector Avinash, was also unveiled. Helmed by Neerraj Pathak, the show stars Randeep Hooda as a police inspector along with Urvashi, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Shalin Bhanot, Freddy Daruwala, Rahul Mittra, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles. It will stream on the OTT platform Jio Cinema from May 18.

Inspector Avinash is set in the 90s in Uttar Pradesh and revolves around a world plagued by rampant crime and corruption. With the mafia and illegal arms trade reigning supreme, a brave and exceptional cop, Avinash Mishra, with his team, battle to curb the growing mafia dominance. As he fights for a crime-free state, with an unmatched network of informants called Mayajaal, the show vividly portrays the gruelling and intense scenes of how Mishra fought gangsters and the sacrifices and risks involved in fighting for justice in a corrupt system.

