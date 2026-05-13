Amid US-Iran war, Mandana Karimi says things in Iran have become even more aggressive: ‘Internet blackouts continue’

Actor Mandana Karimi has been expressing her frustration with the current situation in India amid the US-Iran conflict. It all started after Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a joint strike by the United States and Israel in March. Meanwhile, after rejecting the fresh Iran proposal to end the war, US President Donald Trump said that a ceasefire with Iran was "on life support". This has raised concerns of resumption of hostilities between the two countries, which has led to a regional conflict in the Middle East. Thousands have been killed in the war that started on February 28 and has been paused after a temporary ceasefire since April 8.

What Mandana said about Iran

Mandana Karimi has participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss 9 and Lock-Upp.

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On May 13, Mandana took to her Instagram Stories to respond to a fan question on how the current situation is in Iran. The question read, “Are things better in Iran now? And where are you headed to?” In response, Mandana said, “Unfortunately, no. Things in Iran have become even more aggressive. The IRGC is back on the streets, intimidating people, executions are still happening, and internet blackouts continue. Communication with our families is extremely limited- phone calls barely go through, and when they do, they are incredibly expensive.”

Mandana via Instagram Stories.

‘The regime is at one of its weakest points’

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{{^usCountry}} She added, “People have lost jobs, loved ones, and any sense of stability. The regime is at one of its weakest points, and like a wounded animal, it's reacting with even more violence and fear. The hardest part is that there is very little reliable news coming out of inside Iran right now, so everything feels uncertain and painfully vague.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “People have lost jobs, loved ones, and any sense of stability. The regime is at one of its weakest points, and like a wounded animal, it's reacting with even more violence and fear. The hardest part is that there is very little reliable news coming out of inside Iran right now, so everything feels uncertain and painfully vague.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A day ago, Mandana revealed that she has made the decision to leave India and bid goodbye to her ‘second home’ after almost 16 years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A day ago, Mandana revealed that she has made the decision to leave India and bid goodbye to her ‘second home’ after almost 16 years. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Amid the diplomatic efforts to end the war, Iran on Sunday released a response focused on ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, where US ally Israel is fighting Iran-backed Hezbollah militants. But Trump swiftly rejected the offer. On Monday, Trump said that the ceasefire is at its weakest right now as he termed the Iran offer as “piece of garbage”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid the diplomatic efforts to end the war, Iran on Sunday released a response focused on ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, where US ally Israel is fighting Iran-backed Hezbollah militants. But Trump swiftly rejected the offer. On Monday, Trump said that the ceasefire is at its weakest right now as he termed the Iran offer as “piece of garbage”. {{/usCountry}}

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When asked about the status of the ceasefire, Trump said, “I would call it the weakest right now, after reading that piece of garbage they sent us. I didn't even finish reading it.” Trump arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for high-stakes talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. His visit to China, and the first of his second term, centres on convincing President Xi Jinping to help end the maritime strangulation caused by the ongoing US war on Iran.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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