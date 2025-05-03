‘Usko bulaao hi mat’: Mika Singh hits out at Filmfare for snubbing Sonu Nigam and awarding Ayushmann Khurrana

Even though he has been in the industry for more than two decades, singer Mika Singh has stayed away from attending award shows. The singer says he does not understand how the awards shows work when someone with a better song loses to another singer. In an interview with host Subhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, the singer gave an instance from the Filmfare awards when Sonu Nigam lost to Ayushmann Khurrana. (Also read: Sonu Nigam takes a dig at IIFA 2025 after snub: ‘After all you were answerable…') Mika Singh said awards show should not insult legends like Sonu Nigam.

What Mika said

During the interaction, Mika opened up about award shows in the industry. He said, “I have given numerous hit songs but have never received a nomination. The reason is that years ago, around 2011, I had shared the message that whichever song might be a hit… kindly do not keep it for a nomination. It hurts when a song which has not been such a hit ends up winning.”

‘Toh ab ye janta hain ya ye bika hua hain…’

He then gave a particular instance and said, “Jaise Sonu [Nigam] saab ka gaana bohot achcha tha. Abhi Mujhe Main Kahin. Dusre taraf mera chota bhai Ayushmann Khurrana, uska gaana aya tha, Paani da. Toh woh Filmfare award Ayushmann ko mil gaya. Toh ab ye janta hain ya ye bika hua hain ya khareeda hua hain I don't understand. Par banta Sonu Nigam se tha. Kahi na kahi award function waalo ko ye bhi dhyaan rakhna chahiye ki theek 2-5 gaane hit hain lekin ek jo legend hain usko respect karo ya phir usko bulao hi mat, woh jyada better hain. Usko bulake jaleel karne ka koi fayda nahi hain (That year, Sonu Nigam had a great song, but Filmfare awarded Ayushmann Khurrana for Paani da. So what is this? Is it the audience or it it sold I don't get it but Sonu deserved it. They should realize that even though some songs are hit they must always respect the legends. What is the point of calling him then? Don't call him, that's better. There's no point in calling a singer to insult him that way).”

Sonu was nominated at the 2013 Filmfare Awards for the song Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin from the film Agneepath. He lost to Ayushmann Khurrana for the song Paani Da from Vicky Donor.

Mika then added that he has only one request for Sonu Nigam regarding the matter. He said that Sonu should concentrate only on singing in these shows and getting as much remuneration as possible, without caring about the awards.