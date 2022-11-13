Uunchai box office day 2 collection: Sooraj Barjatya film with Amitabh shows 101 percent growth, earns 3.6 crore

Sooraj Barjatya's multi-starrer Uunchai registered around 100 percent growth on its second day of release. The film doubled its opening collections on Saturday by collecting ₹3.64 crore amid positive word of mouth and good reviews. It now stands at a domestic total of ₹5.45 crore. Also read: Anupam Kher fails to buy Uunchai ticket as shows are housefull, calls it 'asafalta me safalta'. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Uunchai boasts of an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Sarika, Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra and Danny Denzongpa. It marks Sooraj Barjatya's return as a director seven years after his last film, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Sharing the two-day collections of the film, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, "Uunchai is displaying strong legs at the box office… Remarkable growth [plus 101.10 percent] on Day 2… Super-strong word of mouth is converting into packed shows… Fantastic Day 3 plus double digit weekend on the cards… Friday ₹1.81 crore, Saturday ₹3.64 crore. Total: ₹5.45 crore. India biz (business)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Calling it an extraordinary growth, he added in another tweet, "Uunchai records second biggest Day 2 growth after The Kashmir Files… note: Day 2 growth in percent… The Kashmir Files: 139.44 percent. Uunchai: 101.10 percent. Extraordinary trending. India biz (business).”

He further said, “Rajshri has brought family audiences back to cinemas… Was getting difficult to get this segment to visit cinemas lately, especially in post-pandemic times and more specifically for mid-range films… But Uunchai has done the trick. Have a look at the advance bookings of Uunchai on Day 3, it’s an eye opener… Forget mid-range films, not many biggies can boast of having housefull/fast-filling shows in advance these days… Reiterates yet again, content is king and audiences are kingmakers."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Hindustan Times review of Uunchai called it “refreshingly different and breathtakingly beautiful”. It read: “A heart-warming story without any intent of being preachy or trying to evoke extreme emotions, Uunchai moves you from the word go. Returning to direction after seven long years, Sooraj Barjatya brings a mixed bag of emotions varying from love, loss, dreams, desires, friendship, failures to self-belief, conviction and a promise made to your loved ones and most importantly yourself.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON