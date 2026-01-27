Vadh 2 trailer: Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta return in a dark, morally complex thriller. Watch

An old prison guard, Shambhunath Mishra (Sanjay Mishra) and a jail inmate, Manju Singh (Neena Gupta), share a bond forged behind prison walls. The trailer opens on an intriguing note, with Sanjay Mishra’s character seen wheeling a vegetable cart out of a prison, only to be stopped by a guard for inspection. Kumud Mishra appears as the jail superintendent, determined to uncover who helped a history-sheeter vanish from custody. Neena Gupta is shown locked inside the prison, while Sanjay Mishra’s character seems desperate to secure her release at any cost.

Vadh 2 trailer is out! Luv Films has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming thriller-mystery Vadh 2, starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta . Written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, the film is a sequel to the acclaimed 2022 film that starred the two veteran actors as vengeful parents.

Speaking about the project, director Jaspal Singh Sandhu said, “Vadh 2 is conceived to deliver a rich narrative driven by well-defined characters. We’ve pushed the envelope to create a layered thriller-mystery. The trailer offers a glimpse into a morally complex world where truth is not clearly defined.”

Producer Luv Ranjan noted that the sequel carries forward the philosophy and emotional depth of the first film while telling a completely new story. “What makes it special is that the franchise is led by remarkable senior actors, Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, joined by Kumud Mishra. Their screen presence reinforces our belief that strong stories transcend age and convention,” he said.