Vande Mataram: Tiger Shroff climbs mountain, poses on a runway in patriotic music video teaser, watch

Watch Tiger Shroff against a variety of green screen environments in the first teaser for his new song, Vande Mataram.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON AUG 07, 2021 12:50 PM IST
Vande Mataram is Tiger Shroff's first Hindi song.

Actor Tiger Shroff has shared a teaser for an upcoming Independence Day-themed music video that he has starred in, as well as performed. Tiger made his debut as singer only recently, with two English-language songs, Unbelievable and Casanova.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Tiger Shroff wrote, "Grateful to @jackkybhagnani for pushing me to sing #VandeMataram as my first Hindi song. A lot of prep went into it with my vocal coach @suzanne_dmello and of course @vishalmishraofficial ‘s guidance. So Happy to reunite with the amazing @remodsouza sir for this one. Here's a sneak peek for you that conspires thousands of emotions. Excited!! Full song releasing on 10th August."

The 40-second video features Tiger in a variety of greenscreen environments, such as a naval warship, the top of a mountain, next to the Bandra-Worli sea link, and on a runway.

Tiger's rumoured girlfriend, actor Disha Patani, left a bunch of celebratory emojis in the comments section, as did music composer Himesh Reshammiya and several others.

Tiger's fans were ecstatic. "Looks, expressions, music, vocals, dance and moves. everything is top notch in the teaser itself," one person wrote in the YouTube comments section. "This is actually amazing," another person wrote.

Also read: Pinch: Tiger Shroff reacts to being called 'bikini babe' by Ram Gopal Varma

Tiger in a recent appearance on Arbaaz Khan's talk show, Pinch, spoke about the nastiness that he has to endure on social media, especially around his looks and comparisons to his father, Jackie Shroff. He said, "If you're being trolled or bullied, it's only because you've made an impact. Whatever I am today, it's because of the audiences... As long I'm number one in your heart, that's what matters to me."

tiger shroff vande mataram disha patani remo d'souza
