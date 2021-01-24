Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are married, see their first pics as groom and bride

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are officially married. After keeping fans waiting for an entire day, the couple has finally blessed us with their first pictures as husband and wife.

Varun took to Instagram to share the first photos. "Life long love just became official," he captioned the post. Both Varun and Natasha are seen in gorgeous silver outfits and are surrounded by their families. Varun's father David Dhawan and mother Laali can also be seen in a photo.

After the wedding, Varun and Natasha also stepped out to pose for some pictures for the paparazzi. Check out the photos here:

The wedding took place in Alibaug's The Mansion House. With tight security and strict rules against posting any pictures from the wedding on social media, no pictures of the couple or their guests could be found online.

Varun and Natasha tied the knot in Alibaug.

Among those in attendance were filmmaker Karan Johar, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and filmmaker Kunal Kohli. The couple reportedly got married late on Sunday evening followed by a haldi ceremony in the morning.

Earlier this month, Varun had spoken about how his marriage plans with Natasha were affected last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. He had added that this might be the year they tied the knot.

"Everyone is talking about this (his marriage) for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean… I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty,” he said in an interview to Filmfare magazine.

Varun and Natasha have been dating for many years and are childhood sweethearts. On Kareena Kapoor's radio show What Women Want, Varun spoke at length about how he fell for Natasha. “The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We have not been dating since then. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends,” he had said.

“I still remember, we went to Maneckji Cooper, she was in the yellow house and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking, I remember seeing her and actually, when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her. That was it,” he had added.