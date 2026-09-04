Varun Dhawan gets roasted by Samay Raina on India's Got Latent 2: ‘Why did you spoil Border 2?’

The new episode of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2 is out, and this time, Bollywood A-lister Varun Dhawan joined the panel alongside comedian Sharon Verma, comedian Nishant Verma and 12th Fail actor Medha Shankr.

'The show keeps going down'

Varun Dhawan appeared on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2.

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As the episode was released, several clips from the show quickly made their way onto social media. Some of the clips showed Samay and Sharon roasting Varun Dhawan, with the Dhadak 2 actor taking the jokes sportingly.

In one clip, Samay flaunted how his show has featured Alia Bhatt as a panelist after last year's controversy. "I have got such big stars after the FIR - Alia Bhatt and now Varun Dhawa, the show keeps going down," Samay joked. The unexpected jibe made Varun laugh out loud.

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{{^usCountry}} Varun then shared that he is a fan of the show but watches it alone. However, Varun also said that he knew something would go off. Responding to him, Samay joked, "Something has gone off, you are here." 'Dilwale is like Inception' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Varun then shared that he is a fan of the show but watches it alone. However, Varun also said that he knew something would go off. Responding to him, Samay joked, "Something has gone off, you are here." 'Dilwale is like Inception' {{/usCountry}}

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In the next clip, Sharon joked about a statement Varun had made in the past. She said, "I am a big fan of you Varun. My favourite performance is when you said 'Dilwale is like Inception." Varun explained that it was a joke he had been trying to make, but nobody understood.

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In another clip, a contestant asked the judges to choose from numbers 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, and Varun chose 1, saying, "I like 1." Samay then took a fun jibe at his last film Border 2 and said, "Why did you spoil Border 2 then." Varun defended the film and said that it earned money. Samay also asked Varun to name his last film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai . Samay then cheekily changed the name of the film and said, "Hai papa director toh actor toh hona he hai."

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The Varun's roast in the latest episode left the audience in splits, with several clips from the episode going viral on social media.

Where to watch the episode?

The first Netflix-exclusive episode featuring Varun Dhawan and other special guests will drop on the platform on September 4. In a press statement, Varun said, "Comedy is a genre I love performing and enjoy watching as well. Samay's brand of comedy is so unpredictable that I wanted to experience it live. I had a great time, and hopefully everyone on Netflix enjoys this special as much as I did."