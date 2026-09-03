Archana Puran Singh's son Aaryamann Sethi responds to Samay Raina's ‘nalle bete’ joke, says he didn't want to hurt me

He said, “I usually don’t say something about all this but I thought we should say something this time just because I feel it’s funny. The joke was also funny because, to be fair, when we vlog, we are at home only, so that’s not wrong and my mother also does laugh for a living.”

Now, in his new YouTube vlog, Archana Puran Singh and her son Aaryamann Sethi have defended Samay Raina's joke and said that he did not want to hurt anyone and it was just a joke. Aaryamann started the vlog where he thanked all the people who supported him amid the viral joke and then said that it was just a joke and Samay did not intend to hurt anyone.

In the latest episode of Samay Raina ’s India’s Got Latent, Archana Puran Singh appeared as a panellist. An exchange between Samay and Archana, during which the comedian mocked her laughter and took digs at her family, has sparked criticism online, with several viewers calling his remarks “disrespectful”.

"First of all, let’s just point this out: it was a joke. And it’s okay. He did not mean to hurt me or anyone in my family," he added. Aaryamann also said that he shares a good equation with Samay, as the two have played paddle, visited his home, and checked on each other. Archana said that her son and the comedian speak regularly, almost twice a day. He said, “Our relationship is fine and obviously, he is not trying to insult or hurt us. I understand when people say that a line was crossed but honestly, when the person who is the subject and the one who is making the joke… they don’t have a problem, then I don’t think it’s so important for everyone else to get upset.”

What did Samay Raina tell Archana Puran Singh? While introducing Archana, Samay revealed that he had been a fan of hers since watching her play Miss Braganza in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He then brought up her family vlogs, saying, "I have seen your vlogs; neither does your husband work, nor do your two 'nalle sons'."

Archana, whose sons were sitting in the front row, responded by telling them, "I told you guys don't sit in the front row; this is not how you get fame, this is how you get insulted."