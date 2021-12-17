Varun Dhawan gives Natasha Dalal peck on cheek as he grooves to Teri Bhabhi, reveals how he convinced her for the reel

Actor Varun Dhawan posted a video with his wife, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, on Friday. In the video, Varun was seen kissing Natasha on her cheek.

Varun shared a video of himself with Natasha and captioned it, “Teri bhabhi khadi hain (Your sister-in-law is standing). I had to tell Natasha that I'll shoot this with someone else for her to agree to do this. She may never do another reel with me haha but she knows how much I love this song and how happy I am that it’s trending after an entire year.” Varun refers to the song Teri Bhabhi from his film Coolie No. 1, which he added in the reel.

Actor Sara Ali Khan reacted to the video with heart and fire emojis. Maniesh Paul dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. One fan commented on the video, “Realest couple of Bollywood. Bachpan ka pyaar (childhood sweethearts).” While another fan said, “Very nice Jodi (couple).”

Last month during Diwali, Varun and Natasha were spotted together by the paparazzi. As they posed and smiled for the cameras, the paparazzi started addressing her as ‘bhabhiji’ (sister-in-law) and wished her happy Diwali. At this, Natasha started laughing and looked at Varun, saying 'bhabhiji?'. He said, "Toh aur kya (What else then)?" Following this, the paparazzi started calling her 'bhabhiji'.

Varun and Natasha got married this year in Alibaug. The ceremony was a low-key affair with only a few guests including Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Kunal Kohli, attending the wedding. In an interview with Hindustan Times in August, Varun had opened up about his private wedding. "I’d rather keep it low-key, and also because Natasha isn’t from this film line anyway. The full show-sha is too much, and this wasn’t the time for that. We’ll need to come back on our feet as a country. We need schools and other things to start opening, and then I think everything can follow that,” he had said.

