Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal starts laughing after paparazzi call her 'bhabhiji'. Watch

Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal on Thursday celebrated their first Diwali after marriage. In a video clip shared by a paparazzo account, the two were seen getting off a car outside a building as they made their way in.

In the clip, Varun Dhawan wore an off-white kurta paired with pyjamas. Natasha Dalal opted for a yellow coloured salwar suit. As they posed and smiled for the lens, the paparazzi started addressing her as bhabhiji (sister-in-law) and wished her a happy Diwali.

At this, Natasha started laughing and looked at Varun, mouthing 'bhabhiji'. He said, "Toh aur kya (What else then)?" Following this, the paparazzi started teasing her as everyone present there started calling her bhabhiji.

The couple, who tied the knot earlier this year, also celebrated their first Karwa Chauth as a married couple last month. Taking to Instagram, Varun shared several pictures with Natasha and captioned the post, "Moon please. Happy #karwachauth to everyone."

Varun got married to his longtime girlfriend Natasha in January this year in Alibaug. The ceremony was a low-key affair with only a few guests including Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Kunal Kohli, attending the wedding.

In an interview with Hindustan Times in August, Varun had opened up about his private wedding. "I’d rather keep it low-key, and also because Natasha isn’t from this film line anyway. The full show-sha is too much, and this wasn’t the time for that. We’ll need to come back on our feet as a country. We need schools and other things to start opening, and then I think everything can follow that,” he had said.

Varun had shared pictures from his wedding on Instagram and captioned it, "Life long love just became official."

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor teases Varun Dhawan, asks why he's copying Kiara Advani's poses, he replies: 'Wanted to show how it’s done'

Meanwhile, Varun will be seen next in director Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film also features Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo went on floors in Chandigarh in December last year and the shoot was halted many times due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Varun and Neetu had tested positive for the infection during the shoot. He also has Bhediya in the pipeline.