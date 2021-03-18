Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Varun Dhawan greeted by a sea of fans cheering aloud, watch video
bollywood

Varun Dhawan greeted by a sea of fans cheering aloud, watch video

Varun Dhawan was greeted by a sea of fans as he came out to head for the shoot of Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. Check out the video.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:27 AM IST
Varun Dhawan is shooting for Bhediya.(Varinder Chawla)

Actor Varun Dhawan, who is currently shooting for his upcoming horror comedy, Bhediya, was welcomed by a crowd of fans in Arunachal Pradesh, all cheering loudly, in a new video that has surfaced online.

The video shows Varun coming out of a small gate and entering the crowded gathering of fans. He soon hugs some of the fan girls and obliges them with a few selfies. He then steps on the footboard of his car, with the help of security men and his team members, to wave at the huge gathering.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Eijaz on marrying Pavitra: 'Don't want to put a date on it'

Happy birthday Ratna Pathak Shah: Here's why she is Bollywood's hit mom

Gul Panag poses in a pair of ripped jeans, see her pic

Satish Kaushik under home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19

Varun is casually dressed in the video, wearing grey Tshirt, matching cap and blue pants. He also has a black mask on.

Earlier this month, Varun was seen climbing atop a car to urge fans to allow the shoot of his film peacefully. He also promised to meet them once the shoot was over. He had to make the request as shooting had to be halted because of the fan gathering.

Varun has been shooting for Bhediya for some time now. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya teams up Kriti Sanon with Varun, six years after they starred together in Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's Dilwale, directed by Rohit Shetty.

Bhediya is the third film in producer Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, after Stree and Roohi. While Stree featured Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles, Roohi had Janhvi Kapoor as the lead while Rajkummar returned for the second film as well.

Also read: Abhinav can 'never be good friends' with Rahul Vaidya, but admires this trait

Varun was most recently seen in dad David Dhawan's reboot of his 1995 Govinda-starrer, Coolie No 1. The film landed online, because of the shutdown of cinema halls last year, and featured Sara Ali Khan opposite Varun.

Apart from Bhediya, Varun has Jug Jug Jeeyo in the pipeline where he will be seen alongside Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
varun dhawan varun dhawan film arunachal pradesh

Related Stories

bollywood

Alia Bhatt sets the stage on fire with Jalebi Baby and Genda Phool at her best friend's wedding. Watch

UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:58 PM IST
bollywood

Satish Kaushik under home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19

UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:03 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
JEE Main March 2021
Ram Swaroop Sharma
Virat Kohli
Covid-19 cases in India
Aamir Khan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP