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Varun Dhawan has ‘a lot of Salman Khan and Govinda’ in him, says Chunky Panday: ‘He's brilliant at what he does’

Chunky Panday praises Varun Dhawan, noting his similarities to Govinda and Salman Khan while highlighting Varun's unique identity.

Jun 02, 2026 05:21 pm IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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Veteran actor Chunky Panday has drawn comparisons between Varun Dhawan and some of Bollywood's biggest stars. Speaking about his experience of working with Varun in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Chunky said the actor carries shades of both Govinda and Salman Khan while maintaining his own unique identity.

Chunky Panday heaps praise on Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan reminds Chunky Panday of Salman Khan and Govinda.

Chunky revealed that he enjoyed working with the younger generation and went on to praise Varun. He said, "He's a very hands-on actor. He reminds me of a lot of old-school actors. He's very good at improvisation. In the old days, we always wanted everyone around us to perform well because it made the scene better. Varun is one of those actors who goes out of his way to enhance other people's performances as well. I really admire that quality."

He further explained why Varun reminds him of old-school stars and said, "Maybe it's because of his father's influence and growing up watching his films, but there's a lot of Govinda in him. There's a lot of Salman in him too. He has those qualities. But having said that, he's Varun Dhawan. He's created his own identity and his own mark. He's brilliant at what he does, and there are some things only he can do."

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai marks David and Varun's fourth collaboration after films such as Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2 and Coolie No. 1. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 4. The film also marks David Dhawan's final directorial venture before retirement.

 
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Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Varun Dhawan has ‘a lot of Salman Khan and Govinda’ in him, says Chunky Panday: ‘He's brilliant at what he does’
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