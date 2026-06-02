Varun Dhawan has ‘a lot of Salman Khan and Govinda’ in him, says Chunky Panday: ‘He's brilliant at what he does’

Veteran actor Chunky Panday has drawn comparisons between Varun Dhawan and some of Bollywood's biggest stars. Speaking about his experience of working with Varun in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Chunky said the actor carries shades of both Govinda and Salman Khan while maintaining his own unique identity.

Chunky Panday heaps praise on Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan reminds Chunky Panday of Salman Khan and Govinda.

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Chunky revealed that he enjoyed working with the younger generation and went on to praise Varun. He said, "He's a very hands-on actor. He reminds me of a lot of old-school actors. He's very good at improvisation. In the old days, we always wanted everyone around us to perform well because it made the scene better. Varun is one of those actors who goes out of his way to enhance other people's performances as well. I really admire that quality."

He further explained why Varun reminds him of old-school stars and said, "Maybe it's because of his father's influence and growing up watching his films, but there's a lot of Govinda in him. There's a lot of Salman in him too. He has those qualities. But having said that, he's Varun Dhawan. He's created his own identity and his own mark. He's brilliant at what he does, and there are some things only he can do."

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{{^usCountry}} Salman Khan and Govinda both worked with Varun's father, director David Dhawan, in multiple films through the 1990s and 2000s. Govinda starred in a record 13 films directed by David Dhawan, including some of his biggest hits. Salman also delivered blockbusters like Judwaa and Biwi No 1 under David's direction. The three collaborated for the 2007 comedy, Partner. It was a major box-office success as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salman Khan and Govinda both worked with Varun's father, director David Dhawan, in multiple films through the 1990s and 2000s. Govinda starred in a record 13 films directed by David Dhawan, including some of his biggest hits. Salman also delivered blockbusters like Judwaa and Biwi No 1 under David's direction. The three collaborated for the 2007 comedy, Partner. It was a major box-office success as well. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When David Dhawan directed the remakes of Govinda's Coolie No 1 and Salman Khan's Judwaa, he chose Varun as the lead. Their upcoming film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, has also been compared with Biwi No 1, which starred Salman. About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When David Dhawan directed the remakes of Govinda's Coolie No 1 and Salman Khan's Judwaa, he chose Varun as the lead. Their upcoming film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, has also been compared with Biwi No 1, which starred Salman. About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Helmed by David Dhawan, the romantic comedy stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The film also features Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, Rajesh Kumar and Mouni Roy in key roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Helmed by David Dhawan, the romantic comedy stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The film also features Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, Rajesh Kumar and Mouni Roy in key roles. {{/usCountry}}

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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai marks David and Varun's fourth collaboration after films such as Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2 and Coolie No. 1. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 4. The film also marks David Dhawan's final directorial venture before retirement.

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