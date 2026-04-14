Varun Dhawan is feuding online with influencer who accused him of faking reviews for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

An Instagram influencer by the name of Simran Bhat posted a Reel on Tuesday, accusing Varun Dhawan of faking reviews for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai's first look. She explained that she was approached by two individuals at the metro station for a review, and that they insisted on her review even though she hadn't watched the teaser. Varun responded to her claim that he was going through ‘bure din’ (bad times).

Influencer claims she was approached for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai's first look review

Varun Dhawan hit back at an influencer over Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai first look.

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Simran posted a Reel explaining that she and her friend were approached by two individuals at Rajiv Chowk Metro. She details, “Two people stopped us and said a Varun Dhawan film teaser had been released. Can you please review it? I told them I hadn’t watched it yet. The guy said, it’s okay, we’ll tell you what to say. I questioned how it could be a review if they tell us what to say? The girl tried to reason that it’s because I hadn’t watched it yet. But if you want a genuine review, take it from those who have watched it.”

She then claims that the woman who had approached her insisted that she watch the teaser then. “The girl insisted that I watch it then. I said it was getting late and I needed to be somewhere. Accha niklo niklo! Jao jao. (Okay, fine, just leave) I was like, bhai, Varun Dhawan ke itne bure din aagaye kya ki usko fake reviews lene pad rahe hai? (Is Varun Dhawan going through such bad times that he needs to fake reviews?) What the hell?” claimed Simran.

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{{^usCountry}} Varun Dhawan responds to claims, says she’s doing it for views {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Varun Dhawan responds to claims, says she’s doing it for views {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Varun commented under her Reel, writing, “Hope you get the views you really want with this video (claps emoji).” Simran responded, “@varundvn Sir with due respect I don't need to do these kinds of things for views. I already am satisfied with my numbers…” She also re-shared his comment on her Instagram Stories, reiterating, “With due respect I'm already getting good views and Tbh I'm satisfied with my numbers.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Varun commented under her Reel, writing, “Hope you get the views you really want with this video (claps emoji).” Simran responded, “@varundvn Sir with due respect I don't need to do these kinds of things for views. I already am satisfied with my numbers…” She also re-shared his comment on her Instagram Stories, reiterating, “With due respect I'm already getting good views and Tbh I'm satisfied with my numbers.” {{/usCountry}}

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Simran Bhat posted screenshots of Varun Dhawan's comments.

She added, “Secondly if I needed attention I should have posted it on my feed but it was a trial reel. And this actually happened with us. Also you should definitely once check with your pr team kyuki isse aapki hi image p farak padd rha h. (because it’s affecting your image).” She also posted a screenshot of another comment he seems to have deleted that read: “First of all ma'am u have convinced urself that someone who has come and asked u has asked u because I sent them to u all this for views.” Posting it she wrote, “Woh sab toh thik h lekin aapne comment delete kyu kiya (All this is fine but why did you delete this comment?)”

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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is directed by David Dhawan and stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The first look shows what appears to be two AI-generated babies discussing their parentage, and the film will be released in theatres on May 22.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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