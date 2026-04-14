Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai first look: Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hedge and Mrunal Thakur's film mirrors Govinda's Sandwich

The much-awaited first look of Varun Dhawan , Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming movie, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, was finally released on April 14. The video shows Varun in dual roles romancing Pooja and Mrunal, and it has reminded fans of Govinda 's romantic comedy Sandwich.

On Tuesday, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to drop the first look of his upcoming movie. The video begins with two babies sitting together and talking to each other about their parents, only to realise their fathers have the same name, Jass (Varun Dhawan). The first look then shows Varun romancing both Mrunal and Pooja at the same time. The video ends with the babies calling it a ‘double trouble love story’. Sharing the first look, Varun wrote, "#HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai a David Dhawan entertainer. First look out now! #redflag in cinemas on 22nd May 2026."

The first look reminded fans of Govinda's Sandwich, which had a similar plot. One of the comments read, "Sandwich movie remake." Another wrote, "Looks similar to Govinda’s movie Sandwich." Another commented, "Is it Sandwich remake?" Another wrote, "Copy of Govinda's film." Some even stated that they got Judwaa 2 vibes from the first look. One of the fans wrote, "Jadwaa 2 ka vibe aaraha hai" (Giving Judwaa 2 vibe). Another wrote, "Oh so Judwaa... again?"

About Govinda's Sandwich Released in 2006, the romantic comedy drama featured Govinda in a dual role alongside Raveena Tandon and Mahima Chaudhry. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film follows the story of Sher Singh, a simple man who finds himself leading a double life due to a series of unfortunate misunderstandings and family pressures. After marrying Nisha in Mumbai to satisfy a dying man's wish, he returns to his village only to be forced into marrying his childhood sweetheart, Sweetie, by his insistent mother. For years, he manages to maintain two separate households and father a son with each wife, both named Shekhar, by pretending to be a frequent traveller. However, things take a turn when both families eventually move to the same city, forcing Sher into a balancing act to prevent his two worlds from colliding. The film received mixed reviews and was a box office failure.