Varun Dhawan rejected this 400 crore blockbuster and National Award-winning film; was set to star with Kangana Ranaut

Actors often look back at projects they turned down and wonder how things might have unfolded had they said yes. Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently opened up about one such film he passed on, a critically acclaimed thriller that went on to become one of the biggest success stories in recent Hindi cinema.

Varun Dhawan says he turned down Andhadhun

Varun Dhawan and Kangana Ranaut were supposed to work together in a Sriram Raghavan film.

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Varun is currently seen in his father David Dhawan's film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which has been struggling at the box office. During a recent conversation with Tanmay Bhatt on his YouTube channel, the actor revealed that he had once rejected a film that later emerged as both a critical and commercial success.

When asked if there was a film he had declined that later became a massive hit and left him with regrets, Varun revealed, "I think I said no to a good film, which became a very good film, Andhadhun. But I was filming for something else so I couldn't do it. And the original cast of the film was supposed to be me and Kangana Ranaut."

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{{^usCountry}} The clip quickly surfaced online and sparked mixed reactions from fans. One user commented, "He might not have performed it better than Ayushmann, of course, but he would have been decent and I personally would have been excited to watch this pair back then." Another wrote, "What a miss, omg. But Tabu was a better choice than Kangana anyway." A third commented, "Would have worked. Script was king for that movie." Another fan added, "Ayushmann was perfect for the role imo, VD can't do subtle comedy." About Andhadhun {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip quickly surfaced online and sparked mixed reactions from fans. One user commented, "He might not have performed it better than Ayushmann, of course, but he would have been decent and I personally would have been excited to watch this pair back then." Another wrote, "What a miss, omg. But Tabu was a better choice than Kangana anyway." A third commented, "Would have worked. Script was king for that movie." Another fan added, "Ayushmann was perfect for the role imo, VD can't do subtle comedy." About Andhadhun {{/usCountry}}

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Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the black comedy crime thriller starred Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Anil Dhawan in key roles. The film follows Akash, a pianist who pretends to be blind and finds himself caught in a complex murder mystery. Packed with twists, dark humour and an ambiguous ending, Andhadhun kept audiences guessing throughout.

Inspired by the French short film L'Accordeur (The Piano Tuner), Andhadhun became one of the most celebrated Hindi films of its time. It won three National Film Awards, including Best Hindi Film and Best Actor for Ayushmann Khurrana.

The film was not only critically acclaimed but also a major box-office success. Made on a budget of ₹17 crore, it went on to collect ₹442 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. It remains one of the most beloved thrillers in modern Hindi cinema.

Varun Dhawan's recent and upcoming projects

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Varun is currently seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The romantic comedy also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles, alongside Chunky Panday, Maniesh Paul and Mouni Roy. The film received mixed-to-negative reviews, with many critics and viewers calling out its "cringe comedy". In three days, the film has collected ₹24 crore at the domestic box office.

The actor will next be seen in Bhediya 2, which is scheduled to release in theatres in August this year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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