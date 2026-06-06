Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 2: Varun Dhawan film shows no growth, crosses ₹14 crore

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 2: David Dhawan's romantic comedy film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, was released in theatres this Friday. The film received mixed-to-negative reviews, with many critics criticising the "cringe comedy" in the movie. It had a lacklustre opening at the box office and has failed to show improvement on its second day as well. (Also read: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai review: Varun Dhawan & Co. deliver laughs in this flawed, and at times, fun entertainer) Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 2: It marks the final directorial release of David Dhawan.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai shows no growth The latest update from Sacnilk states that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai collected ₹7.25 crore on its second day. The film has managed to maintain momentum after collecting ₹7.50 crore on the opening day. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹16.38 crore and total India net to ₹14.75 crore so far.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is facing strict competition from Ram Charan-starrer Peddi at the box office. The sports drama has earned above ₹2 crore on Saturday from the Hindi shows. There is also the Hollywood release, Obsession, which crossed ₹4.71 crore on Saturday.

About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai The story revolves around Jass (Varun Dhawan), whose wife, Bani (Mrunal Thakur), forces him to divorce her, on the grounds that she cannot keep up with his sexual appetite. It is a sore point given his desperation to become a father. Jass eventually moves on with Preet (Pooja Hegde). The real chaos begins when both women end up pregnant- and he is the father of both children.

Ahead of the release, the film sparked controversy over music rights. Puja Entertainment filed a ₹400 crore lawsuit before the Bombay High Court against Tips Industries Limited, Ramesh Taurani, Kumar S Taurani and filmmaker David Dhawan. The lawsuit alleges the accused exploited iconic songs from Vashu Bhagnani's 1999 hit Biwi No.1 in Varun Dhawan's film.

The David Dhawan film uses two songs from Biwi No 1. Bhagnani's Puja Entertainment says the makers do not have the rights to the said songs and must remove them from the film and the promotional material. The film's title is derived from one of the songs, Ishq Sona Hai, which is why Puja Entertainment has also demanded a title change for the film. The production house has further demanded an additional ₹100 crore as damages if Tips and David Dhawan fail to comply with the demands.