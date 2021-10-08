Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal, mom Laali share big laugh at Lakme Fashion Week, fans call it 'saas bahu ka pyaar'

Actor Varun Dhawan's wife, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, and his mother Laali Dhawan attended a show at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai on Thursday. They were seen arriving at the venue, sharing a big laugh.

Natasha wore a royal blue jumpsuit and carried a maroon sling bag over her shoulder. Laali chose a shimmery silver top with black pants. A paparazzi video showed Natasha collecting passes for the two of them. As she took them to Laali, both cracked up at something. Late filmmaker Ravi Chopra's wife, Renu Ravi Chopra joined them. They were attending the show by Monisha Jaisingh and Shweta Bachchan.

Natasha got compliments from fans. “Nats is looking so damn pretty,” wrote one. “Two special women in Varun Dhawan's life,” wrote another. A person also called it “Saas bahu ka pyaar (the love between a mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law).”

Varun and Natasha got married earlier this year in Alibaug. The couple invited only a few guests--their close family and friends --as precaution against Covid-19. Among those who attended the wedding were filmmakers Karan Johar and Kunal Kohli.

The two were childhood friends before they started dating. On Koffee With Karan, Varun had said that he was drawn to Natasha for her ‘individuality’ and supportiveness. “Where me and Natasha are concerned, I think, eventually, after we get married, we are together all that stuff, she has to, she has her own individuality,” he said.

“That’s why I’m with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life. And, as her partner, that is something I want to support, you know. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually,” he added.