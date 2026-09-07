A tiny ₹2-crore Bollywood film with no major stars, Hanuman Ansh, has become the talk of the town. The film has been creating waves at the box office and has so far collected over ₹100 crore. Amid its success, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share a video praising the film and urging audiences to watch it in theatres.

Varun Dhawan is all praise for Hanuman Ansh

Varun Dhawan is mesmerised by Hanuman Ansh.

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On Sunday, Varun took to Instagram story to reveal that he had watched Hanuman Ansh with his mother in a theatre. He said, "Please go to the theatre and watch Hanuman Ansh. I just went with my mom, and it was an amazing experience. Take your parents, go with your friends. I highly recommend this film to everyone. No one had told me to make this video, neither had anyone called me; I just wanted to do this. I have had a connection with Lord Hanuman since childhood, but this is something else. This is a purely made film. I will not even call it a film; it’s something divine. You go and experience it."

He further praised the film’s direction and performances, saying, "Shobhinaw Satyaa ji is brilliant in the movie. What a performance. And Visha ji, the direction you did, hats off. Brilliant stuff. Please everyone go and watch the film."

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Deep Dive What is the storyline of the film Hanuman Ansh? Hanuman Ansh follows the journey of a young boy, Lakshmi Narayan, in pre-Independence India, who embarks on a search for God after his mother's death, ultimately transforming into Neem Karoli Baba. Why has Hanuman Ansh become a significant film in Bollywood despite its low budget? Hanuman Ansh has gained attention for its unique storyline and spiritual themes, becoming the smallest Hindi film to cross ₹100 crore at the box office, thanks to positive word-of-mouth and audience recommendations. How did Varun Dhawan describe his experience watching Hanuman Ansh? Varun Dhawan described watching Hanuman Ansh as a 'divine experience' and highly recommended audiences to watch it in theatres, praising the film's artistic qualities and performances.

{{^usCountry}} Varun is not the first Bollywood celebrity to praise Hanuman Ansh. Before him, Kangana Ranaut also praised the film and called it a "satsang". She urged audiences to skip their therapy sessions and instead watch the film in theatres. Filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar and Aditya Dhar have also voiced their support for the film. About Hanuman Ansh and its box-office success {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Varun is not the first Bollywood celebrity to praise Hanuman Ansh. Before him, Kangana Ranaut also praised the film and called it a "satsang". She urged audiences to skip their therapy sessions and instead watch the film in theatres. Filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar and Aditya Dhar have also voiced their support for the film. About Hanuman Ansh and its box-office success {{/usCountry}}

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Directed and produced by Vishal Chaturvedi under his banner Swambhu Media Network, the film is based on his book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life, which chronicles the life of Neem Karoli Baba. It stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand in the lead roles.

The film follows the early life of a young boy, Lakshmi Narayan, in pre-Independence India. After the death of his mother, he leaves home in search of God and embarks on a journey across North India, eventually transforming into Neem Karoli Baba.

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The film opened to low box-office numbers, collecting just ₹10 lakh on its first day. However, positive word-of-mouth changed the course of its box-office run. In its third week, the film picked up pace and recorded its highest single-day collection on day 24, when it earned ₹12.75 crore.

In its fourth weekend, the film collected a total of ₹39.25 crore, taking its total India net collection to ₹122.13 crore. Despite competition from films such as Mirzapur: The Movie and Toxic, Hanuman Ansh has continued to enjoy a dream run at the box office.